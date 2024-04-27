The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

K-pop concerts aren’t much different from regular concerts, which is a realization I came to last year during my first concert to see Tomorrow X Together. Here are the five tips that I found helpful before, during, and after the concert.

Eat beforehand It may sound extremely general, but you’d be surprised how much you forget to do the day of a concert. Getting something to eat beforehand ensures that you have the energy you need to enjoy the whole concert while not having to spend money on the venue’s overpriced food. Do yourself a favor beforehand and get something filling! Make sure your makeup will last The concert I attended was in Texas, but summer is always warm all around the U.S. The heat can melt your makeup, which is why it’s good to have some sort of setting spray or touch-up kit to secure your makeup look well into the end of the concert. Photo by Billie from Unsplash arrive (somewhat) early for merch and freebies Just like any concert, the merch lines and the people handing out freebies are always crowded and packed at all times. There’s no need to get there super early, but getting there about 1.5 hours before your concert will ensure that even if you don’t get merch outside, you’ll get it first when you enter the venue. Also, people with freebies tend to loiter around these lines, so it’s a good idea to stick around! bring a see-through bag My venue allowed all bags in, but you’re better safe than sorry by bringing a clear bag. There are plenty of cute options in different colors that are sure to match your outfits. Also, make sure your bag is spacious enough to hold your phone, merch, and other important things. Photo by Burst from Stocksnap Preserve the memories While I have an almost obsessive catalog of videos from the concert, I believe you shouldn’t spend the whole time watching the concert on your phone to preserve the memories. In that same way, take lots of pictures with your friends or the people you go with. It’s those pictures that I end up looking fondly upon in the long run.

i think it goes without saying that the most important tip is to have fun and experience the joy that is live music!

