Last week, I traveled to Paris to visit some cousins of mine during spring break. However, my trip unfortunately coincided with many of their university exams. Because of this, I mostly went solo during the days, which I’d never done before while being abroad.

I found, however, that this trip was a nice middle ground to have freedom during the day while also having a family to spend time with at night. It was unexpected, but I had a great time!

Below are five of my top tips for the next time you find yourself on a solo vacation, intentional or not!

Listen to good music

I am a very talkative person, so it was tricky not having my family around to talk to while I did touristy things. To keep myself entertained while walking around the city, I listened to a lot of music. By doing this, my experience in museums was more immersive because I could be in my own little world. I am also a big fan of listening to French music, so being in Paris was the perfect place for that! Photo by Gustavo Fring from Pexels Of course, always make sure your music isn’t a distraction or safety hazard on public transportation. And, if you are relying on having constant music, keep in mind that wireless earbuds (and the cases) need to be charged. This is something to consider adding to your routine each night!

Do a photo exchange

Taking photos shouldn’t be the main focus of your travels, but I understand that an Instagram feed can only handle so many selfies! To avoid monotony in your vacation pictures, I suggest doing a little swap with other tourists by offering to take their photos and ask them to do the same for you. I found that most tourists were grateful to have someone take their photo for them, and were more than happy to return the favor! I only got turned down once during my travels, but I continued to extend the offer to others, which had many positive results.

Take care of yourself

Something I’ve learned about myself through my travels is that I hate spending real-world money on food. At Boston University, I mostly go to the dining halls or use my Dining Points at the on-campus restaurants (I love a good bagel sandwich from Einsteins), which, in my head, is written off as “fake money.” Photo by Marloes Hilckmann from Unsplash

I encouraged myself to eat at restaurants by creating a budget with money set aside specifically for eating out. This helped remind me that this money was intended to pay for my meals and I needed to spend it accordingly! I also initially found myself nervous about eating in restaurants as I was afraid of the language barrier. I kept having to remind myself to work meals into my schedule. Thankfully, many restaurants (especially super touristy ones) were accommodating of my English. I, of course, got the opportunity to try a lot of yummy pastries. A few nights, I shopped for myself and made my own dinners, which is something that I’m not typically able to do while living in a kitchen-less dorm!

Check things off that bucket list

When traveling solo, you have nobody to please but yourself! For me, this meant no younger siblings complaining about yet another art museum. On my own, I was able to explore the city at my own pace and do what I wanted. I also realized that there are some awesome discounts for many Parisian museums. Thankfully, I was there for a few days while I was still 18, so I was able to get free entrance to museums such as Musée d’Orsay and the Hôtel des Invalides (where Napoleon’s tomb is located). Within certain age ranges, EU citizens and local students also got discounts or free admission! Photo by Martin Péchy from Unsplash I also got discounts at a movie theater because of my age and discounts at a jazz club because I’m a college student. It was interesting to me how Paris made exploring easy and accessible for young people, which allowed me to check a lot of items off my bucket list without breaking the bank!

don’t be afraid to go with the flow!