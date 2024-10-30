5 Off-Campus Study Spots In Boston You Need To Visit

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since I came to Boston for school one year ago, I have found a love for trying out new places to do work. I personally get sick of certain locations easily, and changing where I study can improve my productivity. I’m always on the hunt for a place with good energy that allows me to explore a new area of Boston. If Mugar, CDS, your dorm, or other spots on campus are not working for you, I recommend testing out these spaces:

Boston Public Library (a.k.a. BPL) is a classic. If you have not visited yet, I urge you to because you will be blown away by the architecture alone. Whenever I walk into BPL, I feel like I’ve been transported inside a European museum. The iconic reading room at BPL is Bates Hall: a large space with a 50-foot-high ceiling featuring rows of wooden tables with green reading lights. This is a beautiful, quiet space to study in. However, I would avoid BPL on weekends, unless you get a seat early and do not mind tourists looking at you like a fish in an aquarium! BPL also has a stunning outdoor courtyard with small tables that line the perimeter, perfect for the warmer Boston weather. Boston Public Library is located at 700 Boylston St. in Copley Square.

Another one of my favorites is the Capital One Café. This space is designed for people looking to grab a bite while getting some serious work done. There are two floors, booth and bar tables, couches, study rooms, and even seats on the stairs to do work. There’s great natural light, and most spots have a full view of the city from outside. However, this space is not as accommodating as the Boston Public Library and will fill up fast. But if you snag a good seat, you are golden. Anyone is welcome here, whether or not they bank with Capital One. But if you do have one of their debit or credit cards, you can enjoy 50% off their handcrafted beverages! Capital One Café is located at 711 Boylston St. in Copley Square.

citizenM Boston Back Bay Hotel

This spot is one I recently checked out after seeing a Boston influencer on Instagram recommend it, and it might be my new favorite. This hotel lobby is cozy, modern, and full of color. Take the T to Hynes Convention Center, cross Massachusetts Avenue, take the elevator to the second floor, and there you are. There are so many seating options like couches, desks, bar seats, long tables, etc., and when I went, it was hardly even busy! This spot also has a 360-degree view of the city—you’ll see people on Newbury Street going into Urban Outfitters at one angle and the Prudential Center at another. This is a must if you study best in a quiet and cozy environment with a view. And, you can take a study break to stroll down Newbury Street while you are there! The citizenM Boston Back Bay Hotel is located at 408 Newbury St.

The Caffè Nero at 1047 Commonwealth Avenue is perfect if you want to feel off-campus without going far, especially if you live on the west campus at BU. The main thing I like about this space is its size—it is much larger than the average coffee shop in Boston. There’s a variety of seating options, and your luck of getting a seat is pretty likely. While doing work, you can treat yourself to one of their many coffee options, matches, or chairs and pair it with a yummy baked good or lunch. As a student, if you order ahead with their mobile app, you will earn 20% off each order! This Caffè Nero is located at 1047 Commonwealth Ave.

