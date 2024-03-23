5 Must-Visit Coffee Shops In Boston’s Seaport

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

Winter has officially ended and spring is here, which means that sunny days are around the corner! Unfortunately, it also means finals season is quickly approaching.

Studying at the same places can get boring and repetitive, but Boston’s Seaport offers a new setting that is perfect for the upcoming weather. It’s around a 40 minute train ride (without any delays), but definitely worth the trip!

There is a variety of outside seating – some with a waterside view – and grassy areas perfect for a picnic, or to lay down and study with friends. Plus, if you want a snack break or some much needed caffeine, the Seaport has a variety of cafes to choose from!

Capitol One Cafe Address: 57 Seaport Blvd, Boston, MA 02210 Capital One Cafe has the best of both worlds for students. Inside there’s a great study space with modern furniture and several wall outlets available, and there’s a large selection of coffee and flavored syrups – my favorite is vanilla! They also have matcha and chai for those of you who aren’t caffeine addicts. If you’re hungry for a meal, the food menu is somewhat limited. But if you’re just looking for a small snack, this is the perfect place for you. Also, Capital One card members get handcrafted drinks half off! Caffe Nero Address: 55 Northern Ave, Boston, MA 02210 If you like the vibe of a cozy bookstore to get your brain working, Caffe Nero is the ideal coffee shop for you! Inside, there’s a variety of seating including comfy chairs, couches, and barstools, with more space than your average Boston cafe. They also have sandwiches, pastries, and other items from the bakery ready to go along with their drinks, which include refreshers, smoothies, and frappe lattes. Caffe Nero is also known for playing ambient, study-style music that won’t distract you from writing essays or completing assignments. Best of all, during the spring and summer they also provide outdoor seating. Photo by Fahmi Fakhrudin from Unsplash Blue Bottle Coffee Address: 113 Autumn Ln, Boston, MA 02210 Next up, Blue Bottle is for true coffee lovers. Their drink selection is smaller compared to other shops in the area and features stronger brews and blends. There is limited seating inside, but right outside of the cafe is a soon-to-be-opened park with outdoor seating just in time for spring and summer. You could also take your coffee to the seating by the waterfront! Tatte Bakery and Cafe Address: 200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston, MA 02210 If you’re a student in any Boston school, you’re probably familiar with Tatte, but this location right by the waterfront is the perfect place to grab a bite to eat before continuing to study. It’s also an easy way to get off campus while still being productive! Inside the store, there is some indoor seating which may be too loud for a study session, but it’s great for group projects or if you need some background noise. There’s outside seating options too! Sorelle Bakery and Cafe Address: 282 Congress St, Boston, MA 02210 Finally, Sorelle is a bit more of an underground pick. This shop sits near the waterfront and is your best bet if you’re someone who likes to eat during study breaks. They offer bagels, avocado toast, sandwiches, and acai bowls, as well as a varied selection of coffees and teas. Inside, there is limited seating facing the window towards the water, but there is outdoor seating and a grassy area close by that is perfect for a picnic! Photo by Tim Mossholder from Unsplash

Though there are definitely more well-known coffee shops in the Seaport, and around the city, the cafes above can get you motivated to succeed academically, all while offering you a chance to sit outside and feel the warm spring breeze that will be here before you know it!

Balance is key in life, and these five spots Let you study while enjoying Some sunshine!

