Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

I love fall, especially when I’m in Boston. The leaves start to change colors, the weather is perfect, and there are so many festive activities. But above everything else, my favorite way to celebrate the season is through food!

Fall is the best time to try new treats, whether that be desserts, drinks, or pastries. Here’s where to find the best and tastiest fall foods in Boston:

brown and white concrete building during daytime
Clifford/Unsplash
Greystone’s “Mom’s Famous Apple CaKE”

One of my friends got me hooked on Greystone, and she told me that I simply had to try it because they make, in her opinion, the best chocolate croissant in the city.

Greystone is open every day from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., so you have to stop in to try some of their seasonal desserts! For a delicious fall treat, what’s better to try than apple cake? Head to Greystone in the South End to see if their famous apple cake lives up to its name.

Blank Street Coffee’s Iced Banana Bread Matcha

With four locations in Boston, you’re bound to run into a Blank Street Coffee one way or another.

Personally, I’ve never been much of a matcha drinker. However, one of their seasonal matcha drinks sounded a little too good not to try. Their iced banana bread matcha is delicious and made me want to give matcha another chance! It’s a seasonal flavor, so you should definitely try it before it’s too late.

Levain Bakery’s Fall Cookie Assortment

Levain Bakery is well known for its cookies, and lucky for us, they came out with a new fall cookie assortment! It includes their newest fall flavor: “Fall Chocolate Chunk,” as well as “Dark Chocolate Chocolate Chip,” “Chocolate Chip Walnut,” and “Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip.” If you’re a cookie-lover or ever find yourself on Newbury Street any time soon, you’ll want to try these out!

Cookies
Photo by Grayson Smith from Unsplash
The Bittersweet Shoppe’s Maple Cream Ice Cream

For something a little more cold and refreshing, head to the Bittersweet Shoppe, also located on Newbury Street! I love ice cream, and they have the perfect fall flavor: maple cream ice cream. They not only have ice cream flavors but also tons of treats to choose from, even a “Maple Maple Maple” sundae! 

LimeRed Teahouse’s Boba Pumpkin Milk Tea

Boba is one of my favorite drinks during this time of the year, and LimeRed Teahouse has a delicious pumpkin milk tea that is perfect for the fall! The bubble tea shop is also super convenient for BU students as it’s right on Commonwealth Avenue! If you love pumpkin-flavored things and a refreshing drink, then this is the ideal fall combination for you.

Boba tea, boba, straw, glass cup
Photo by Rosalind Chang from Unsplash

Fall flavors are all over Boston, so go try some before the season ends!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!

My name is Olivia, and I am on the Public Relations and Marketing team for Her Campus. When I write, I love to cover beauty, fashion, music and anything pop culture related. I go to Boston University. I am Pre-Law but currently studying Journalism at Boston University’s College of Communication. I am pursuing a minor in History, but I have many educational interests and hope to explore as much as I can throughout college. I love to write, and I write for the lifestyle section of our student newspaper on campus where I have a weekly music and advice column called “Liv Listens” where I give advice and song recommendations. On campus, aside from writing for publications, I am in Women in Law, Pre-Law Society, and I am the Social Media Intern for the BU Sustainability Office. I am always up to date with the latest trends and news as I love current events and pop culture. I also love listening to music, running and reading. I love the television shows Normal People, New Girl, Succession and Fleabag. I am often listening to Taylow Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Frank Ocean, Childish Gambino, Lorde, Kendrick Lamar or Hozier, and I love absolutely anything Beyoncé. Follow me on Instagram @Livvstapleton and find me on LinkedIn.