I love fall, especially when I’m in Boston. The leaves start to change colors, the weather is perfect, and there are so many festive activities. But above everything else, my favorite way to celebrate the season is through food!
Fall is the best time to try new treats, whether that be desserts, drinks, or pastries. Here’s where to find the best and tastiest fall foods in Boston:
- Greystone’s “Mom’s Famous Apple CaKE”
-
One of my friends got me hooked on Greystone, and she told me that I simply had to try it because they make, in her opinion, the best chocolate croissant in the city.
Greystone is open every day from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., so you have to stop in to try some of their seasonal desserts! For a delicious fall treat, what’s better to try than apple cake? Head to Greystone in the South End to see if their famous apple cake lives up to its name.
- Blank Street Coffee’s Iced Banana Bread Matcha
-
With four locations in Boston, you’re bound to run into a Blank Street Coffee one way or another.
Personally, I’ve never been much of a matcha drinker. However, one of their seasonal matcha drinks sounded a little too good not to try. Their iced banana bread matcha is delicious and made me want to give matcha another chance! It’s a seasonal flavor, so you should definitely try it before it’s too late.
- Levain Bakery’s Fall Cookie Assortment
-
Levain Bakery is well known for its cookies, and lucky for us, they came out with a new fall cookie assortment! It includes their newest fall flavor: “Fall Chocolate Chunk,” as well as “Dark Chocolate Chocolate Chip,” “Chocolate Chip Walnut,” and “Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip.” If you’re a cookie-lover or ever find yourself on Newbury Street any time soon, you’ll want to try these out!
- The Bittersweet Shoppe’s Maple Cream Ice Cream
-
For something a little more cold and refreshing, head to the Bittersweet Shoppe, also located on Newbury Street! I love ice cream, and they have the perfect fall flavor: maple cream ice cream. They not only have ice cream flavors but also tons of treats to choose from, even a “Maple Maple Maple” sundae!
- LimeRed Teahouse’s Boba Pumpkin Milk Tea
-
Boba is one of my favorite drinks during this time of the year, and LimeRed Teahouse has a delicious pumpkin milk tea that is perfect for the fall! The bubble tea shop is also super convenient for BU students as it’s right on Commonwealth Avenue! If you love pumpkin-flavored things and a refreshing drink, then this is the ideal fall combination for you.
Fall flavors are all over Boston, so go try some before the season ends!
