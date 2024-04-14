5 Books I’m Excited to Read This Summer

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The one thing I’m most looking forward to this summer is reading for fun again. These are the five books I’m most excited to read during the break!

Nothing Like the Movies by Lynn Painter This is the sequel to the romance novel Better Than the Movies, which highlights Liz Buxbaum, her love of romantic movies, and her rivalry with her neighbor, Wes Bennet. The story follows them in college as they reel from the end of their whirlwind high school romance. Wes wants Liz back, but he’ll need to regain her trust after what he’s put her through. This sequel looks fun and perfect for a lighthearted summer read, so I’m excited to pick it up! The Reappearance of Rachel Price by Holly Jackson You might recognize Holly Jackson from her A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder series, and this book promises just as much mystery, murder, and twist. The story follows Bel, who was the sole witness to Rachel Price’s disappearance years prior. However, she does not remember a single detail regarding Rachel’s disappearance. But one day, Rachel returns, and her story is unbelievable to Bel as she feels like it’s not reality. Holly Jackson’s stories are incredibly good, and the twists get me every time, so this should be a thrilling read! Yaroslav Shuraev via Pexels This Woven Kingdom by Tahereh Mafi This fantasy novel is about Alizeh, a servant and hidden heir to a conquered kingdom who is prophesied to murder its conqueror, specifically the crown prince Kamran. Honestly, I haven’t read a good fantasy novel in quite some time. And given that this author is also known for the famed Shatter Me series, I don’t think this book will disappoint. The novel’s South Asian elements and representation also seem exciting and fun, so I’m definitely looking forward to reading this book. A Crown of Wishes by Roshini Chokshi This fantasy novel is getting a live-action adaptation, which will star Avantika Vandanapu, who recently played Karen in the Mean Girls reboot. She’ll play Princess Gauri, the disgraced princess of a kingdom who must team up with Vikram from a neighboring kingdom to win the “Tournament of Wishes,” giving them both what they desire. This author writes some fantastic fantasy books, specifically in India. Photo by Thought Catalog from Unsplash I Hope This Doesn’t Find You by Ann Liang This romance novel is like an opposite version of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, with model student Sadie Wen writing an email every time she’s irritated. Many emails concern Julius Gong, who drives Sadie insane with his perfectionism. One day, all of the emails are sent, and chaos ensues in Sadie’s perfect existence. The only calm thing is, ironically, her relationship with Julius. I started this novel over spring break and am looking forward to finishing it once school’s out to kick off my summer!

I hope one of these books helps you kick off your summer!

