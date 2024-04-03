The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Easter may be over, but spring isn’t! Here are some of my favorite candies that I enjoy all season long.

Cadbury Mini Eggs These are too good only to be around once a year. Unlike the traditional creme-filled Cadbury Egg, the mini eggs are coated in a delicious hard candy shell with delectable chocolate in the middle. I could eat a whole bag of these colorful delights in one sitting, and probably have before! Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon REESE’S Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Eggs Let’s just say my middle name is Reese for a reason. These eggs are superb! Nearly all peanut butter lovers can agree that Reese’s produces some of the best candies in general, but any of the brand’s special holiday-themed candies are truly a step up every time. The eggs, with their oval-like shape and smooth creamy texture, prove to be an outstanding candy. Courtesy of Hershey Peeps Peeps were a childhood staple for me, and though they’re not one of my favorites now, they are still an Easter classic. The soft and pillowy marshmallow with the colorful sugar coating makes for an impeccable texture! And, of course, the cute chicks and bunnies make a great addition to any Easter basket. Jelly Beans Jelly beans are an all-time Easter favorite. Despite the sometimes wacky flavors, they are quite versatile. Some of my favorite brands for jelly beans include Jelly Belly, Starburst, SweeTarts, and a recent favorite that I discovered, Sour Patch Kids watermelon-flavored jelly beans. Whether you love licorice or cotton candy, there is a jelly bean option for you! Christin Urso / Spoon Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate If you ask me, it wouldn’t be Easter without a solid chocolate bunny! Lindt chocolates never fail to be delectable, and the milk chocolate bunny is no exception. This is a pinnacle candy for any Easter basket and is an especially cute addition! Christin Urso / Spoon

No matter what your taste in candy is, with these five delights, Easter is sure to be sweet!

Hopefully, the Easter Bunny comes through!

