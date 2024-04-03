Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

Easter may be over, but spring isn’t! Here are some of my favorite candies that I enjoy all season long.

Cadbury Mini Eggs

These are too good only to be around once a year. Unlike the traditional creme-filled Cadbury Egg, the mini eggs are coated in a delicious hard candy shell with delectable chocolate in the middle. I could eat a whole bag of these colorful delights in one sitting, and probably have before!

Eggs
Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon
REESE’S Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Eggs

Let’s just say my middle name is Reese for a reason. These eggs are superb! Nearly all peanut butter lovers can agree that Reese’s produces some of the best candies in general, but any of the brand’s special holiday-themed candies are truly a step up every time. The eggs, with their oval-like shape and smooth creamy texture, prove to be an outstanding candy.

Courtesy of Hershey
Peeps

Peeps were a childhood staple for me, and though they’re not one of my favorites now, they are still an Easter classic. The soft and pillowy marshmallow with the colorful sugar coating makes for an impeccable texture! And, of course, the cute chicks and bunnies make a great addition to any Easter basket.

Jelly Beans

Jelly beans are an all-time Easter favorite. Despite the sometimes wacky flavors, they are quite versatile. Some of my favorite brands for jelly beans include Jelly Belly, Starburst, SweeTarts, and a recent favorite that I discovered, Sour Patch Kids watermelon-flavored jelly beans. Whether you love licorice or cotton candy, there is a jelly bean option for you!

Sprinkles
Christin Urso / Spoon
Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate

If you ask me, it wouldn’t be Easter without a solid chocolate bunny! Lindt chocolates never fail to be delectable, and the milk chocolate bunny is no exception. This is a pinnacle candy for any Easter basket and is an especially cute addition!

Chocolate Chips
Christin Urso / Spoon

No matter what your taste in candy is, with these five delights, Easter is sure to be sweet!

Hopefully, the Easter Bunny comes through!

Kendall Lepczyk is a writer for the Her Campus at BU chapter, and enjoys to write creatively. Kendall is a freshman at Boston University, majoring in journalism. In her free time, Kendall enjoys reviewing films on Letterboxd, playing vinyls, and making Pinterest boards. When she's not writing she is probably reading (mostly fantasy books). She also spends the summer time coaching youth lacrosse.