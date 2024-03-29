It might take some trial and error to figure out which study methods are most effective for you, so testing out a couple of different methods might be useful.

One popular method is the Pomodoro Technique. This is often effective since it involves short periods of focus with time in between for your brain to take a break. Generally, you select a single task to focus on and set a timer to study for 25 to 30 minutes continuously before taking a 5-minute break. You then repeat this several times before taking a longer break of around 20 to 30 minutes. An app that I enjoy using when employing this method is Forest, which is a timer on your phone that allows you to virtually plant a tree for each timer you set, as long as you don’t lose your focus, eventually making a digital forest with a variety of different trees.

Another effective technique you might try is the Feynman Technique, which ensures a thorough understanding of the concepts by forcing you to break them down into simple explanations in your own words. With this technique, you try to summarize the material and explain how you would if you were speaking to a child. It’s useful for figuring out what you already know and the topics that require further reinforcement as it forces you to know the topic well enough to be able to teach it.