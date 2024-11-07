3 Country Artists To Add To Your Playlist

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

Whether passing the time on the T or studying for midterms, I’ve found myself diving deep into the world of country music lately. There’s something incredibly comforting about the heartfelt lyrics and soothing melodies that make it the perfect companion to navigating the city’s bustling streets or hitting the books in the library.

If you’re new to the genre and looking for someplace to start, or just looking for some new music to add to your playlist, here are some of my recommendations.

Lainey Wilson Lainey Wilson has been making waves in the country music scene with her powerful voice and relatable lyrics, winning the 2024 Best Country Album Grammy for her album Bell Bottom Country and six Academy of Country Music Awards within the past years. I was first introduced to her music a few years ago with her song “Heart Like a Truck,” but some of my recent favorites include “Good Horses,” “Wildflowers and Wild Horses,” and “Watermelon Moonshine.” Photo by Joshua Fuller from Unsplash Overall, her music has the perfect mix of traditional country vibes and modern influences, making her a must-add to any country playlist. Carly Pearce Carly Pearce’s music strikes a perfect balance between modern country and classic influences. Her journey into the genre—and my listening rotation—began with her first hit “Every Little Thing,” according to her website. Since then, she has also won multiple awards, including a Grammy for her song “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” with Ashley McBryde. I absolutely love this song! Photo by Haley Powers from Unsplash A few of my other Carly Pearce favorites include “Should’ve Known Better,” “What He Didn’t Do,” “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” and “We Don’t Fight Anymore.” Emily Ann Roberts This last pick is an underrated artist, in my opinion. Emily Ann Roberts, who first gained attention when she competed in The Voice on Blake Shelton’s team, released a full-length album entitled Can’t Hide Country in late 2023. Amelia Kramer / Her Campus Lately, I’ve had so many of her songs on repeat. But my favorites include “He Set Her Off,” “Find Me A Man,” “Infinity,” and “Whole Lotta Little.”

Whether you’re a seasoned country music fan or just dipping your toes into the genre, these artists offer a fantastic blend of storytelling and musicality.

I hope you enjoy these recommendations as much as I do!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!