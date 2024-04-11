This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

Boston is a great city for foodies, with so many different dining options in each neighborhood. The menu prices also cover a wide range, so I have selected three of my favorite restaurants at three different price points to create a guide to the best Boston food.

Eataly If you’re shopping around the Prudential Center and craving a quick sandwich, slice of pizza, salad, gelato, or any other classic Italian bites, Eataly is the place to go! They have many different fresh options that are made using real Italian ingredients and don’t all break the bank. The store section of Eataly has a variety of food stations: a pizzeria, a bakery, a sandwich shop, and a refrigerated section with a plethora of ready-to-eat items! Alex Frank / Spoon Lobstah on a Roll Boston is well known for their lobster rolls and clam chowder. One of my favorite spots for these classics is Lobstah On A Roll, which has locations on Newbury Street and Columbus Avenue. They have two types of Lobster rolls: the New Englander, with 6 ounces of lobster, and the Bostonian, with 4 ounces – and you can have it hot or cold. They also have amazing lobster bisque and clam chowder. For a delicious lobster roll, I certainly recommend it! No. 9 Park My last restaurant recommendation is for a special night. If you’re in the mood for amazing French- and Italian-inspired food, try No.9 Park! No.9 Park is located right next to the Boston Common at 9 Park Street Place. They serve an amazing mix of cuisines and curate an upscale elegant dining experience. Their menu changes every so often, but one of my favorites has to be the Black Cod. They also have the best Shirley Temple I’ve ever had, which includes their made-in-house grenadine and ginger ale. This spot is not to miss! Photo by Luca Bravo on Unsplash

I hope my list of Boston restaurants helps you pick a new spot to try!

