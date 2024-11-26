This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

Autumn is the coziest season, which is why I always feel a hint of sadness when it starts to slip away. The crisp air, the golden leaves, and that undeniable sense of comfort that comes with fall is so fleeting—but who says that it has to end? With the right perfume, you can carry that fall feeling with you all year long!

Here’s a lineup of my favorite autumnal scents to remind you of everything from spiced lattes to fireside evenings, keeping you wrapped in seasonal comfort no matter the calendar date. These fragrances will make you feel like autumn never left.

‘REPLICA’ Jazz Club Eau de Toilette ($165.00) This fragrance transports me directly to a crisp fall night, sitting around the fireplace with a group of friends, catching up on life with a cinnamon tea in hand. The warm and spicy scent makes it the quintessential autumn perfume, with key notes of pink pepper, rum accord, tobacco, and vanilla. Dossier Ambery Saffron ($39.20) Affordable luxury at its finest, this perfume is a beautifully balanced fragrance that radiates sophistication without breaking the bank. Warm, spicy saffron notes intertwined with amber’s rich sweetness, create a scent that feels like wrapping yourself in a plush cashmere scarf on a brisk day. With its modern elegance, this perfume is the perfect companion for day or night. Photo by Wendy Wei from Pexels Commodity Book Expressive Eau de Parfum ($150.00) For lovers of quiet, introspective moments, Commodity Book Expressive Eau de Parfum is a literary journey in the form of a perfume. Its earthy blend of cedarwood, sandalwood, and spicy cypress makes you feel like you’re thumbing through the pages of a leather-bound classic on a rainy afternoon. Lightly smoky yet refreshingly green, it’s a versatile scent that adds depth and charm to your day. Fine’ry Not Another Cherry Fragrance Perfume ($35.49) Cheeky and fun, Fine’ry Not Another Cherry Fragrance delivers a playful twist on the cherry trend at an affordable price. This scent opens with a bright burst of juicy cherries but evolves into a richer, deeper profile with subtle hints of almond and vanilla. It’s a flirty, lighthearted fragrance perfect for adding a sweet and unexpected pop to your everyday lineup. Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon Costa Brazil Aroma Eau De Parfum ($198.00) This scent is an olfactory love letter to nature. Its clean, earthy notes of jungle woods, resin, and vetiver ground the wearer in a moment of mindfulness. Luxurious yet understated, this fragrance encapsulates the essence of sustainability and high-end design, bringing an earthy twist to the autumn season. With these perfumes, every spritz is a reminder that autumn isn’t just a season—it’s a state of mind.

Enjoy fall all year round!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!