Life Lessons I Learned From ‘Sex and the City’

If you’ve never heard of Sex and the City (first of all, you’re missing out), then let me put you on to this show and everything it has to offer in the world of drama, romance, comedy, and scandal. Outside of being wildly popular and binge-worthy, underneath all the entertaining plot lines, this show has some real advice to offer its audience.

Here’s my list of the top five things Sex and the City taught me.

Sometimes it’s better to be alone than to fake it

After watching the tumultuous relationships of New York City’s It Girls – Carrie Bradshaw, Samantha Jones, Charlotte York, and Miranda Hobbs – through six seasons of television, two movies, and a reboot, I’ve learned that sometimes it’s better to be alone than to fake it. With friends or with a romantic relationship, you should never have to fake anything. Embrace your true self! It might mean challenging traditional societal standards or risking judgment, but it shows that authentic connections and honesty are more valuable than conforming to expectations. Miranda Hobbs said it best: “Relationships are not about playing games. They’re about mature and honest communication.”

Friends can be each other’s soulmates

Unsplash Platonic relationships are just as important as romantic relationships. Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda may always be changing lovers, but they are always there for one another. Friendships provide guidance and companionship through the roller coaster of life. They’re steady and allow for personal growth. The four women in Sex and the City showed up for each other time after time and constantly supported each other through every failed relationship. As Carrie Bradshaw put it, “Maybe our girlfriends are our soulmates, and guys are just people to have fun with.”

EVery Relationship is Different

Whether platonic or romantic, every relationship and experience is different. Don’t try to base your connection with someone off of another person. Everyone has their own way of navigating a relationship, and trying to understand why yours doesn’t look like someone else’s will only harm it more. Not everyone wants the same thing – and that’s okay! Samantha Jones constantly showed us how she had a different mindset than her friends when it came to relationships, and that was never a bad thing. Sam always had the best advice for her friends, and when it came to relationships she constantly preached that “… marriage doesn’t guarantee a happy ending, just an ending.”

Self-love is more important than romantic love

Okay, I know I just used a Sam Jones quote in my previous piece of advice, but this one might just be her best line of all time: “I love you, but I love me more.” Almost every episode showed how important loving yourself is. She may not have been perfect, but Samantha always loved herself first. She’s not the only one though. While Sam had a fabulous scene yelling at Richard about leaving him to protect herself, Carrie also had fantastic advice on this topic. She said, “The most exciting, challenging, and significant relationship of all is the one you have with yourself. And if you find someone to love the you that you love, well, that’s just fabulous.”

It’s okay to be single