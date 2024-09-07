The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
As you get settled into your classes, you might want to start thinking about the most fun day of the year: the Harvard vs. Brown football game. Being exactly three weeks away (Saturday, Sept. 28th), it is time to start thinking about what to wear. Let me help you out! The end of September is typically pretty warm (but can be a little cooler), so these suggestions are going to cover all weather conditions.
- BOTTOMS
- One option is a cute jean skirt. This could be perfect to pair with cute high boots or crew socks with a fun red or brown sneaker. Here are some of my favorite jean skirts in three different price ranges:
- You can never go wrong with a classic pair of jeans, and given that it is not typically brutally hot in late September, it could be a perfect choice. Here are my favorite jeans in different price ranges:
- Finally, if you wanted to dress up a little more and spice things up, you could do a pair of brown or red leather pants:
- TOPS
- Tops are where I would personally choose to incorporate a cute Brown University t-shirt or sweater (this is by no means mandatory, plenty of people just wear brown or red!) For this, I would recommend walking into the Brown Bookstore (soon – everything sells out) and finding something you love! If you want to save some money, ask your friends if they have any extra merch. Chances are someone will!
- JACKETS
- If it is supposed to be a colder day, my recommendation would be to buy a denim/leather jacket and purchase pins or patches at the Brown Bookstore. Once you sew them on, you will have your own adorable one-of-a-kind piece!
- You could also bring a simple brown or red zip-up like these:
- SHOES
- Though I do not think buying a new pair of shoes (that will probably get ruined) is necessary, if you want to be fully decked out, I would choose between these sneakers:
- ACCESSORIES
- It is my belief that no outfit is complete without accessories. I would personally get red bows, red socks, and a brown belt:
I recommend first searching on Depop or Poshmark to find better prices and shop sustainably, but if you cannot find anything you like, the links above should be helpful!