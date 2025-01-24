Top 7 Tips from a Pre-Med Student at Brown University

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I once was told by a doctor that the journey to becoming a doctor was a marathon, not a race. This marathon is characterized by the hurdles and hills of pre-med requirements, endless extracurriculars, and the dreaded MCAT. The process can feel challenging at best, unsurmountable at worst.

As a senior, I learned the hard way how to navigate the pre-medical process at Brown – through endless trial and error.

Along the way, I learned what classes to take, how to gain research experience, and much more. If you have decided you would like to become a doctor in the future, let me be your guide.

Below are the top 7 tips I wish I knew before starting this marathon:

Know Your Requirements

Medical schools require you to attain an often overwhelming breadth of knowledge during your college career. There is plenty of time to fit in these courses throughout your time at Brown, while also meeting your concentration requirements and exploring, but it is best to start chipping away at these courses early on. Health Careers Advising has a list of required courses you should take before you graduate, but I will break them down here:

2 Semesters of Biology with a lab

General Chemistry CHEM 100 and/or 330

Organic Chemistry CHEM 350 and CHEM 360

Biochemistry BIOL 0280

2 Semesters of Physics PHYS 30 PHYS 40

2 Semesters of English

2 Semesters of Math Calc 90 or 100 Statistics

Optional Psychology or Sociology



Participate in Research

Medical schools prefer if you have research experience of any type during your time in college. Some students prefer “wet lab” research, others prefer working with data sets and statistics, and some prefer working with animal or human subjects. I would advise finding a research project you are passionate about and would like to dedicate a considerable amount of time and effort to. You can find a professor or researcher from this website and email them asking if they are taking research assistants. Or, you could apply for a research grant through the UTRA application and be a paid research assistant for one semester or over the summer.

Volunteer

You can gain crucial clinical experience through volunteering at a hospital or clinic or you can volunteer at a school, senior center, or soup kitchen. Whatever you decide, volunteering shows that you are engaged with your community and are passionate about caring for others. If you would like to volunteer in a clinical setting, you can look at this, this, or this! I volunteered at Miriam Hospital and found the experience not only eye-opening, but extremely rewarding, as I was able to gain experience navigating a hospital, while helping those in the local Providence community. There are plenty of other opportunities to volunteer at Brown, however, so I would advise joining Brown Engage and browsing the options for one you connect with.

Talk to an Advisor

Navigating the pre-medical curriculum at Brown can be challenging. Do not do it alone! Set up a meeting with one of the advisors on Brown’s Health Careers Advising website and ask any questions you have. Whether you are struggling to balance your concentration requirements with your pre-medical requirements or you want to know when to take the MCAT or you simply want to chat about the medical field, Brown’s health advisors are here to help you through every step of the process. If your struggles are more academic in nature, talking to an Academic Dean could also be helpful.

Join an Extracurricular

Although medical schools want to see that you excel academically and are interested in the medical field, they also want you to engage with interests outside of the medical sphere. Are you interested in writing? Join the Brown Daily Herald. Love fashion? Join Fashion @ Brown. Always enjoyed singing? Join an acapella group! There are so many fascinating clubs at Brown, so scroll through these options and take a break from the Organic Chemistry!

Shadow a Doctor

Medical schools want to ensure you know what being a doctor actually entails and you don’t really know until you follow a doctor through their day. Shadowing is an excellent way to observe a doctor in their daily life and ask them questions about their occupation. You can find shadowing opportunities through family friends, your own doctors, or Brown Connect, which allows you to connect with alumni doctors who may allow you to observe them for a day.

Take Care of Your Mental and Physical Health

The pre-medicine track can be mentally and physically taxing with the rigorous courses, late night studying, and packed academic and extracurricular schedule. Remember, however, it is a marathon, not a race, and to prepare for a marathon, you must be both physically and mentally well. This means prioritizing healthy meals, physical activity, and sleep. Aim to get in three balanced meals, some form of movement, and 6 to 8 hours of sleep a night. Not every day will be perfect, but even a quick 15 minute walk can do wonders for your physical and mental wellbeing. If you need more assistance, mentally or physically, CAPS and Brown Health Services are always there to help.