The New Trend is No Trend for Summer 2024

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter.

I continue to find myself falling victim to overconsumption with the constant overturn of trends. Overconsumption (especially of fast fashion items) is not something I am proud of.

This summer, I want to build a wardrobe consisting of staple pieces that I can mix and match to minimize the clothes I am purchasing, so I have compiled a list of pieces that I believe are necessary for your summer wardrobe.

Additionally, each suggestion has an example piece that I love, but anything works; it does not matter where you purchase — just that you select a dependable staple!

Bottoms

First, let us discuss bottoms. Key components of bottoms for the summer are airy, comfy, flattering, and fun!

First, you are going to want to live your dream European lifestyle by purchasing a pair of linen pants, as well as a pair of linen shorts. These are pretty self explanatory, but they are super cute, chic, cozy, and are perfect to throw on over a bathing suit or even alone.

My current favorite linen pants:

Aritzia Linen Pants

Adding these linen shorts to cart:

Princess Polly Linen Shorts

Next, we of course are going to want a good pair of denim shorts for the daytime. I am a fan of these:

Levis 501 OG Cutoff Shorts

Next, for shopping days, walks in the park, and honestly everything else, you are going to want a few flowy skirts. This is on my current wishlist:

Pacsun Skirt

The final pair of bottoms you are going to want are a good pair of white jeans (for post Memorial Day Weekend). I love these:

Abercrombie High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean

Tops

Summer tops are honestly super simple and easy to master. You just need to cover all of the bases.

First, you are going to want a linen shirt to use as a cover-up. This is a classic:

Aerie Pool-To-Party Linen Blend Cover Up Shirt

Next, you are going to want to buy some fun and simple tank tops and shirts. My go-to stores are Princess Polly, Urban Outfitters, Glassons, Brandy Melville, and Zara.

You are also going to want to get a few fun summery going out tops for when you go to nice dinners or bonfires with your friends. I recommend the same stores for that.

Dresses

Finally, my personal favorite section, dresses! I love a good summer dress. They are so comfy, flowy, and flattering. You really cannot go wrong.

You are going to need a few good short summer sun dresses for casual events during the day. This is my go-to:

Sunday Best MARTINE POPLIN DRESS | Aritzia US

Finally, you are going to want to conclude your summer wardrobe with a long summer dress. I love to get these from H&M, Zara, Beginning Boutique, Aritzia, and Princess Polly.