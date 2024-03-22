Six Delicious Recipes That Utilize In-Season Spring Produce

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The sun is setting later, days are getting slightly warmer, flowers are beginning to blossom, and in season produce is starting to fill the markets. If you are itching to get out of soup and potato season and ready to celebrate all things green, vibrant, and flavorful, I’ve curated a list of delicious recipes that incorporate the best of what the season has to offer.

In Season Spring Produce Asparagus

Kale

Peas

Arugula

Spinach

Carrots

Strawberries

Broccoli

REcipes

Spring Vegetable Frittata

Frittatas are excellent breakfasts, lunches, or dinners that can easily be prepped ahead and reheated for whenever you fancy. This frittata is not only simple and delicious, but also incorporates an abundant amount of spring vegetables!

Pea Pesto Pasta

Although not traditional, peas can add a slight sweetness and bright green hue to a basic basil pesto. This pea pesto pasta with sun-dried tomatoes and arugula combines the best of spring produce to make a delectable pasta that will make you forget you are eating your veggies too!

Carrot Cake

My personal favorite way to eat my vegetables is in a dessert, especially if it is lightly spiced with cinnamon and coated in a silky cream cheese frosting. This carrot cake is an excellent use of the bounty of carrots that are filling supermarkets at the moment.

Chicken Pot Pie

There are few foods more comforting than a chicken pot pie. Although making a pot pie can be a labor of love, you can take some shortcuts by using rotisserie chicken and store bought pie crust. This chicken pot pie uses three in season vegetables to produce a satisfying and hearty meal.

Kale Salad

The words ‘kale salad’ may cause an eye roll, but this lemon parmesan kale salad may make you change your mind. The lemon adds a zing and the parmesan makes you want to go back for more.

Strawberry Cupcakes

What better way to use sweet in-season strawberries than these adorable pink cupcakes that get their hue from fruit! Bring these strawberry cupcakes to all the spring bake sales and birthday parties you attend this season!

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Good news for all the fans of Panera’s broccoli cheddar soup, broccoli is plentiful in the spring! Save yourself the money and whip up your own broccoli cheddar soup with this straightforward recipe.