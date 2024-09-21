The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

As we gear up for a new season and begin to think about refreshing our wardrobes, pulling out beloved pieces from storage, and piecing together autumnal outfits, it is time to begin considering which new trends you will (or won’t!) be taking part in this fall.

I’ll be discussing a few trends that I am especially looking forward to this fall, and I’ll link a few options of where to buy them online! Luckily though, these upcoming trends can also be easily found in secondhand and thrift stores.

The overarching theme for Fall 2024 trends is effortless chic. Think messy hair, slouchy silhouettes, and 2014 revival. The tight-fitting tanks and slicked-back buns of the summer are on hold as these more wild and bohemian looks take over.

Studs

The first trend is one that I’m sure you’ve seen all over TikTok and Pinterest: studs. I’ve seen mostly studded bags but this feature works on jackets, belts, boots, jeans, you name it. Studs look especially good on a suede fabric or paired with some suede element in your outfit.

Cardigans

It’s no surprise that cardigans are back and better than ever this fall, but they have returned in a different style. Somewhat contrary to the loose vibe that’s taken over other fall staples this year, the cutest cardigans this season are somewhat more tight-fitting with a slightly boxier cut. Style these in either a heather gray or a bright pop of color with just the top button closed for the trendiest look.

Natural Jewelry

The statement jewelry pieces of the summer are carrying over to the fall, revamped with more natural-looking materials and earthy stone tones. We’re talking jade and amethyst-type colors and stones, suede and corded necklaces. The bow trend will even make an appearance with little choker-esque tied necklaces.

Fringe

Continuing with the Western, boho theme, fringe is making a reappareance from the 2010s this fall. You will find fringe most easily on suede jackets, boots, and bags and it looks especially good in a chestnut brown color. This trend will go well with hide/cowprints and fur which are also big this season!

Big Glasses

One of my personal favorite trends this season are big glasses– like, glasses half the size of your face. They’re especially fun in a bright color, and they pair well with sweaters, jeans, and basic tops.

Pops of Color

The last trend I want to mention is really a classic, but can be incorporated in new ways this autumn. Little pops of color always make an outfit, but this fall these pops are straying away from the typical burgundy and forest green. Try a raspberry red, a brighter green, or a cobalt blue! These fun colors work well in shoes, bags, sweaters, and glasses.

Remember that fashion is deeply individual and unique, and don’t be afraid to put your own personal spin on these styles! Buy pieces that speak to you and never feel pressured to participate in trends that you don’t love.