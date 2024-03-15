The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter.

The first warm day at Brown this spring has arrived! As I spent my entire afternoon sitting outside on the Main Green, I felt so inspired to update my closet with new spring and summer pieces. I am so excited to swap out my winter jacket with tank tops and skirts. Here are some clothes I have bought already and some that I have my eye on for this spring/summer season!

Tops

Although a little pricier, I enjoy splurging on Aritzia knowing that my clothes will last for many more seasons to come. I recently bought this tank top and have been wearing it non-stop whether it be to class or going out, and will definitely buy it in more colors.

Aritzia Tank

Brandy has been a go-to for me for years as a store that guarantees both good quality and a reasonable price. This top is super casual and cute for beach days as well as days on the Main Green!

Tiffany Tank Top

I love floral patterns and light colors for the spring and summer, and I will definitely be buying from Princess Polly’s spring drop. I particularly love the pattern on this top and think it can be dressed both up and down!

Princess Polly Top

Dresses

I’ve had my eye on this maxi dress for a while now as I love the cut-out and I know its flowiness is perfect for summer vacation. I also love it in both blue and brown!

Sdnys Dress

This dress perfectly summarizes spring and summer for me with the pink, ruffles, and floral pattern. This would be super cute to wear to a nicer dinner after a day at the beach or other more formal occasions as well!

Superdown Knit Dress

This is more of a wish-list item for me, but I’m obsessed with For Love and Lemons as well as the pattern and color of this dress. It would be perfect as a wedding guest dress or other formal occasions!

For Love and Lemons Dress

Pants/skirts

A summer closet is not complete without classic white linen pants! Although I do not have this exact pair, I virtually lived in another pair of Urban Outfitters linen pants last summer and will be doing the same this summer.

Amelie Linen Pant

I also love flowy mini skirts for all types of summer activities, and just ordered this skirt from Pacsun for this year! I really like the lace on this skirt and appreciate that it is pretty reasonably priced!

Pacsun Lace Tiered Mini Skort

I have also had my eye on this mini cargo skirt and think it would be really cute dressed up with a more colorful and floral top for dinner! I also know that mini cargo skirts will be a classic to wear going-out this spring and summer.

Isabelle’s Cabinet Mini Skirt