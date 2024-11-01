My Favorite Thayer Street Urban Outfitters Finds for Day to Night Style

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter.

Finding quality clothing pieces that are both stylish and comfortable can feel like a hunt through racks and racks of options. With the new school year, I’ve been in serious need of some fresh looks for everything from classes to nights out. So I’ve done some digging to bring you some standout pieces from Urban Outfitters that cover all the bases, day and night. For those cozy daytime layers that fit perfectly into a schedule of classes, coffee runs, and catch-ups, check out the daytime faves. And if you’re ready to refresh your evening wardrobe with some bold statement pieces, I’ve included some picks you’ll love (and, yes, I’m definitely grabbing these for myself, too).

Day Favorites

V-Neck Sweater

The BDG Jenna V-Neck Sweater has the perfect balance of oversized and cropped, making it ideal for layering over a tank or bralette. The wide V-neck lets you show a little shoulder while still staying warm all-day.

Light-Weight Sweater

The BDG Jenna V-Neck Sweater is perfect for when you want a lighter sweater. The open-stitch knit makes it soft and airy, so you get the coziness without overheating – a great choice for those warmer fall days.

Classic Cardigan

The Kimchi Blue Lennon Cable Knit Cardigan is on my must-have list! I love it in both ivory and soft pink, and it’s such a classic cable-knit that I think everyone needs. Just throw it on with some jeans for a timeless fall look.

Night Favorites

Lace Corset

The beautiful lace design makes the Out From Under Firecracker Lace Corset is an eye-catcher. I love the dark blue color, and if you’re missing a staple black top, it also comes in black. I would pair this with either a denim skirt or simple black skirt. Or if you want to be a little warmer, try it with black leather pants.

Two-Toned Corset

The Out From Under Eclipse 2 Tone Corset in Mauve brings a pop of red to your outfit, with a two-tone design that makes it look a bit more elevated. I love the mauve shade!

Satin Cami

The Kimchi Blue Erica Lace Trim Satin Flyaway Cami adds lace for an elegant touch. It’s a bit softer than a corset but still makes a statement, especially paired with jeans and heals.

Leopard Corset

Leopard print fans, the Out From Under Amour Lace Corset is for you! The Amour Lace Corset nails this trend and it’s a piece you could for sure wear on repeat.

Gingham Corset

The Out From Under Clover Gingham Corset Top is a bit of a twist from your traditional going out corset, but I think the gingham pattern adds a fresh twist to contrast the structured fit of the top.