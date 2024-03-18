The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Big Reputation. Big Reputation. Taylor Swift opens her song, Endgame, off of her sixth studio album with this iconic phrase, alluding to the rumors circulating during her time away from the public eye. Swift has come back and better than ever. With the release of two albums during the pandemic, one in 2022, and an upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, in April. The artist, who has recently been in the eye of the media since her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce came to light, has wrapped up the Singaporean leg of her tour. The Eras Tour has amassed popularity amongst all ages, with Swift hitting five continents and performing 152 confirmed shows. It has grown to be the highest grossing music tour with over a billion dollars in revenue. The three hour and a half long tour has been breaking records left and right.

With its instant popularity, finding tickets became a battle. Ticketmaster crashes, ticket limits, and fake ticket resellers made getting a seat a headache. But, once you got to experience the magic of The Eras Tour, it felt like an homage to the Taylor music we grew up listening to, screaming the lyrics every time we got the chance to.

For those who were unable to get tickets (or want to walk down memory lane), I have the perfect solution for you. Disney + released a recording of her first three shows in Inglewood, California. You get front-row seats to the hottest show in town from the comfort of your home. You can dress up, fully decked out in friendship bracelets or rocking your pjs. However you chose to enjoy the concert, be prepared to be enchanted. This is similar to Netflix’s showing of Reputation, the tour for her sixth album. You can go back, pause, and keep watching whenever you see fit. There’s no limit to the number of times you get to watch it; When you are feeling in the spirit of Taylor Swift and shaking it off, you can do so with the click of a button.

The release of The Eras Tour movie comes at a perfect time. With March being Women’s History Month, Swift is an artist that has redefined music. Her accolades speak for themselves. Swift has shown that women are a powerful force, even when the world tries to put us against each other. The release of this documentary helps to propel this narrative forward. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.