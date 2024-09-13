Four *Under $50 Amazon Products* That Transformed My College Apartment

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter.

Moving into an apartment in college is an exciting milestone toward “adulting,” and, as a student who now lives off campus, I have found my purchases from Amazon looking a little more practical this school year. Withal, I am still drawn to the small fixtures and items that make an apartment feel more like home – even if they do not fall into the “essentials” category.

In my opinion, adding “moderate extravagance” (an oxymoron – I know!) to your space can absolutely transform your daily habits and uplift your mood.

Below are four of my favorite Amazon purchases this semester:

Sunrise Alarm Clock: This alarm clock is not only a subtle piece of decor but also practical. As someone who aims to improve their sleeping habits this year, I really enjoy the settings and features of this device, which include 30/60/90 timers, natural chimes, and dimmable light. It is the ideal accessory for my nightstand.

Doing the Dishes: Living with roommates is so lovely, and we have all been sharing in doing household chores on a daily basis. One new essential item is our two-sided “dirty” and “clean” magnet that indicates whether the dishes in the dishwasher need to be unloaded or are dirty. Since we are all on different schedules and it can be challenging to detect dirty versus clean dishes at times, this inexpensive, floral piece has been an excellent addition to the kitchen.

A Marble Cutting Board: Now that my roommates and I are no longer eating our meals in the dining hall, we are indulging in cooking new recipes – most of which rely on a cutting board. While you could opt for a plastic board, I personally love the sparkle that this marble one brings to the cooking experience and center island.