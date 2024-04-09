FOUND: The Perfect Hotel for a Rhode Island Staycation

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Less than an hour’s drive from Providence is the quiet and idyllic enclave of Watch Hill. A historic coastal area of Rhode Island, home to awe-inspiring views of the Atlantic Ocean and the spectacular summer homes of families who have been returning again and again to the Hill for centuries. Even Taylor Swift herself claims Watch Hill as one of her residences. As you pull up to the winding road of Ocean House Resort, the yellow exterior of the house greets you warmly. Unlike some looming and vast historic hotels, Ocean House is elegant, yet welcoming. It is not just the exterior that is friendly, however, from the moment you walk through the front door, the gracious staff of Ocean House are ready and willing to receive you and cater to your every need.

As I was escorted to my room upon arrival, I was comforted by the well-appointed interiors of the hotel as well. It was as if you found yourself in the summer home of a dear friend; cushy sofas, benches looking out on the shoreline, and original art from the artist who illustrated my childhood favorite picture book, Madeline. My room was similarly cozy, yet luxurious, with a quaint loveseat, high end toiletries, complimentary snacks, a patio opening up to the water, and a fresh loaf of homemade oatmeal bread that is given to each guest at the beginning of their stay.

Although you may want to linger in your room a little longer, there is plenty to do on the property. A highlight of the stay was the Ocean and Harvest Spa, conveniently located in the main house. Treat yourself to an indulgent massage, facial, or mani pedi and then retire to the steam room or relaxation room, stocked with tea and light refreshments.

After the much needed self-care, pick from a variety of complimentary activities the resort has to offer. Love the kitchen? Try a cooking class. Prefer to get active? Play croquet on the lawn, take a yoga or pilates class, practice your backhand on the tennis courts, or swim a few laps in the pool. If you came to Ocean House to enjoy the beach, there is truly no better spot on Watch Hill. Grab a cabana on the hotel’s private beach and bask in the Rhode Island sun. When you inevitably get too hot, cool down with an ice cream from the Ocean House’s beach stand. Want to explore Watch Hill and maybe catch a glimpse of Taylor Swift’s mansion? Pick up one of Ocean House’s bikes and take a ride through the neighborhood – every architecture buff will appreciate the well-kept old homes.

After a long day of activities, you will likely be in need of both rest and nourishment. Wind down with a movie screening in the Ocean House’s theater or go straight to dinner at one of the Ocean House’s restaurants. Coast offers fine dining and a prix fixe menu featuring the highlights of seasonal Northeast cuisine. The Bistro is a more relaxed dining establishment on the property offering everything from hearty burgers to delicious salads to a sumptuous fettuccine bolognese. After dinner, take a stroll on the beach, watch the sunset from a rocking chair on the hotel patio, or simply retire to your room for a restful night in. Make sure to check your pillow, as the turn down service will likely leave a few chocolates – the perfect night cap.

The morning of your departure, don’t be foolish and miss the most important meal of the day. Ocean House takes breakfast quite seriously. Freshly brewed coffee and pastries that rival any bakery’s await you in the lobby, but for a truly worthwhile send off, head to the Bistro for breakfast. No matter what you are craving, the Bistro offers it. If you have a sweet tooth, you cannot go wrong with the brown sugar and butter crepes or lemon ricotta pancakes. If you prefer a savory start to your morning, opt for an omelet or eggs benedict. On the lighter side, there is avocado toast, smoothies, and freshly squeezed juices.

The Ocean House Resort is truly a splendid and relaxing stay, from the spectacular views to the plethora of recreational activities – it feels a world away from the mundanity of lectures, dining halls, and late night study sessions – and sometimes, that is exactly what you need.