Formal Season Survival Guide: Where To Get A Full Glam In Providence

Post-Thanksgiving is one of the busiest times in college for several reasons. Classes are ending, reading period and finals season is starting, and everyone is trying to make the most of the semester before it ends. One of the hallmarks of the Post-Thanksgiving semester at Brown is formal season! After Thanksgiving, all of the fraternities, sororities, and sports teams on campus throw tons of super fun formal parties to celebrate the end of the semester. As the events are a bit nicer than normal parties, you want to go making sure you look and feel your best! As a junior at Brown and a survivor of many formal seasons, here are my go-to spots to get glam and feel confident for formal season!

1. Hair:

In my opinion, a good blowout is my number one key to feeling more confident. In Providence, my go-to is Dry Bar, which is located downtown near the train station. It is super close to campus, the salon is beautiful, and the results are always amazing. They work with all different hair types and can do tons of different styles (including updos and braids). They also have tons of great styling products and tools that you can buy in-store or at retailers like Sephora. I would 100% recommend a visit before your next formal event.

2. Nails:

Finding a good nail salon is a necessity in and out of formal season. Personally, I love Aurora Nails in Wayland Square (about a twenty minute walk from campus). The salon itself is beautiful, and the manicures and pedicures are top notch. If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option, Metro Nails on Wickenden Street is also great because they give an awesome student discount.

3. Spray Tan:

If you know me, you know I love a good pre-formal spray tan. I think a spray tan is the best way to automatically look more toned and feel confident for formal season. My personal favorite is Glistening Goddess in Johnston, RI. It’s also the favored tanning spot of Miss Universe Olivia Culpo and the New England Patriots’ cheerleading squad. It’s about a ~20 minute drive from campus but it is totally worth the ride. I would recommend their express tan solution because you can wash it off that day and it won’t ruin your sheets. Another added bonus is that it’s just 5 minutes away from Rhode Island’s only Raising Canes.

4. Outfit:

If you get asked to a formal last minute and don’t have something to wear, don’t freak out. The Providence Place Mall has you covered. If you need a dress, I would head to Windsor, Garage, or Zara in the mall. Zara also has cute shoes and bags if you need accessories. There is also a massive DSW on the bottom floor that has great shoe choices.

5. Makeup:

Formal season is the perfect time to mix up your makeup routine and throw some new products into the rotation. There is a Sephora conveniently located downtown in the Providence Place Mall, and there is also an Ulta located around ~15 minutes from campus in Garden City, Cranston. Both stores have great choices to restock on your favorites or try new products.

If you are new to makeup or want to do it yourself, we’ve got you covered. Here is a quick full glam routine using drugstore products that will have you looking stunning at any formal event.

Now that you know how you can look your best this Fall Formal season the only step left is to have fun!