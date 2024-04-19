Five Spring-Worthy Jewelry Styles to Wear Now!

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

As floral trees bloom across quads, spring’s greeting invites us all to make seasonal updates to our jewelry accessories. Turtlenecks become two-piece sets. Sneakers become sandals. Necklines lower, offering a frame for more statement jewelry. In the world of monotony, we can all infuse a bit of uniqueness into our days with a simple clasp of a striking necklace or bracelet.

“Animal Kingdom” Jewelry

Don your favorite exotic creatures in gold.

Elephant Satya Jewelry Necklace

Monica Vinader Goddess Necklace

Lion Pandora Ring

Leopard Kenneth Jay Lane Enamel Bracelet

Gold Rope Chains:

Easily paired with more than one necklace or can be worn standalone.

Monica Vinader Rope Chain

Gorjana Catalina Link Necklace

Floral Inspired Earrings:

A nod to the colorful buds dotting across campus.

Tory Burch Floral Earrings

Birdy Grey Floral Earrings

Charm Bracelets:

A classic heritage piece of jewelry that has sparkles of bygone generations and is effortlessly personalizable.

Lisa Lerch Brooke Gold Charm Bracelet

Oak & Luna Initial Lock Charm Bracelet

Nautical-Inspired (Shells, Natural Pearls, Knots, Anchors)

A well-crafted accessory for coastal excursions and dinners overlooking the water this spring and summer.

Brook & York Sydney Rope Ring

Brook & York Parker Knot Earrings

Monica Vinader Natural Pearl Pendant Necklace

Neiman Marcus Mother-of-Pearl Shell Earrings

Mejuri Pearl Bracelet