Five Spring-Worthy Jewelry Styles to Wear Now!

As floral trees bloom across quads, spring’s greeting invites us all to make seasonal updates to our jewelry accessories. Turtlenecks become two-piece sets. Sneakers become sandals. Necklines lower, offering a frame for more statement jewelry. In the world of monotony, we can all infuse a bit of uniqueness into our days with a simple clasp of a striking necklace or bracelet.
“Animal Kingdom” Jewelry
Don your favorite exotic creatures in gold.
Elephant Satya Jewelry Necklace
Monica Vinader Goddess Necklace
Leopard Kenneth Jay Lane Enamel Bracelet
Gold Rope Chains:
Easily paired with more than one necklace or can be worn standalone.
Gorjana Catalina Link Necklace
Floral Inspired Earrings:
A nod to the colorful buds dotting across campus.
Charm Bracelets:
A classic heritage piece of jewelry that has sparkles of bygone generations and is effortlessly personalizable.
Lisa Lerch Brooke Gold Charm Bracelet
Oak & Luna Initial Lock Charm Bracelet
Nautical-Inspired (Shells, Natural Pearls, Knots, Anchors)
A well-crafted accessory for coastal excursions and dinners overlooking the water this spring and summer.
Brook & York Parker Knot Earrings
Monica Vinader Natural Pearl Pendant Necklace
Neiman Marcus Mother-of-Pearl Shell Earrings