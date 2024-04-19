European Summer Getaway Style Advice from a Local

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As summer gets closer, you may be thinking it’s time for a new wardrobe – especially if you are going abroad! European cities are always popular tourist destinations and since I will be spending most of my summer there, I thought I’d share some items that I think are perfect for a European summer getaway.

Satin Sets

Satin sets are perfect for the summer! The thin material is great for warm weather while elevating your summer wardrobe with its luxurious sheen and silky texture.

Linen Pants

Linen pants are a must for a summer wardrobe. They are versatile enough to mix and match with other pieces in your closet for a sophisticated but comfortable look.

Backless Tops

Backless tops are elegant and add a touch of allure to any outfit, making them a favorite choice for nights out in the town.

Long Dresses

Long dresses are an easy way to look put together. The lightweight and breathable nature of dress fabrics is perfect for warm days, ensuring you look effortlessly chic throughout your summer adventure in Europe

Colorful Pieces

Lastly, you can never go wrong with colorful items! Bright hues and bold patterns evoke a sense of energy and excitement, which is key to standing out and embracing the spirit of summer.

Whether you’ll be exploring historic landmarks, dining at sidewalk cafes, or enjoying evenings out on the town, choosing the perfect outfit is crucial. So as you pack your bags and prepare for your journey, consider incorporating these must-have items into your wardrobe.