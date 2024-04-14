The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter.

When it is officially time to declare your concentration, you may have come to Brown with a clear idea of what you want to pursue. For others, taking advantage of the open curriculum has led to a world of adaptation. Whatever may be the case, here are some words of advice from me, a graduating senior, to you.

Brown is in a unique position where you can take full advantage of the open curriculum. It truly is a perk and when that enhances your educational experience. You can take classes in areas you never thought would pique your interest but, after shopping the course, you feel compelled to take it. It could also be that the concentration you came to Brown with did not meet those expectations; That is totally fine. Take the time to explore and test out those classes that you have been meaning to get to. With the concentration declaration deadline around the corner, ask yourself what have I enjoyed from the classes I have taken. Has it been the course content, its connection to the broader Providence community, or its ability to have you problem solve? What is the most compelling for you as a student, both in and out of the classroom? With all of this talk about concentrations, we have to bring up future plans. Your concentration will allow you to find internships, jobs, and post-grad plans that mold to your interests. Where do you see yourself 5 or 10 years down the line? Is there a concentration that can help you get there? Your concentration and select list of classes can only serve as a benefit on your résumé; It will never hold you back. Utilize your resources. Picking a concentration can sometimes feel like walking into a bakery and being asked to pick your favorite dessert. It seems like there are so many great options and they all have their special shimmer to them. However, other upperclassmen have been in your shoes. They have experienced being torn between one concentration and the next. They have experienced making a cohesive class list for the remainder of their time at Brown. They have experienced even making their own concentration if the ones offered do not completely align with their interests. They are a great tool if you want confirmation in your choices or want to talk things through. The same can be said about concentration, advisers and professors; We want what is in your best interest.

It is okay if the original plans you set for yourself have changed; That’s the beauty of college. Declaring your concentration can be an exciting time to hone in on your interests. It marks a halfway point in your undergraduate career so make sure to celebrate it.