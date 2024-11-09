5 Reasons Why Visiting the Snowport Holiday Markets Need to be on Your Wish List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter.

A short MBTA ride away, the Snowport Holiday Markets located at 100 Seaport Boulevard offers the ideal festive experience – boasting Christmas markets that feature small businesses, holiday-themed brews and bites, holiday lights, and a prime location in Seaport. The market is open beginning on Friday, November 8, 2024 and closes on Sunday, December 29, 2024 — meaning there is ample time to visit this winter wonderland.

Here are the five reasons why this annual festival should be on your calendar this season:

1. It is affordable.

While this may not be the most glamorous of reasons, it is practical. For those (if not all) of us on a budget, we can appreciate the $12 entrance fee for the markets and the inexpensive MBTA roundtrip ride of approximately $25. There are also many budget friendly restaurants to choose from in Seaport, such as DigInn, Chipotle, or Sweetgreen.

2. You can find unique presents for those on your holiday gift list.

The wide variety of vendors and small shops throughout the market make excellent opportunities for holiday shopping. You are certain to find something special and unique for anyone, making this a productive journey!

3. It’s a top location in Boston.

Seaport is a very fun neighborhood in Boston, especially in the evening around the holidays. If you are looking to splurge, there are many high-end restaurants within walking distance of the markets and some outdoor eating options with heaters to accommodate market goers.

4. There are special events.

Make sure to look at Snowport’s calendar and range of special event offerings throughout the holiday season. Some highlights include Christmas carols, a Christmas tree and Menorah lighting, and more.

5. You can curl.

While I personally have never tried curling, if you are looking to try this winter sport, Snowport has it as well!