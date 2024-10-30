The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The ultimate guide for what to watch in the run up to halloween.

The run up to Halloween is the only time of the year that it is socially acceptable to watch horror movies. In order to fully take advantage of this opportunity, I have compiled a list of what I personally believe to be horror and thriller movies absolutely essential for making the most of your Halloween season.

Hereditary (2018), Director: Ari Aster

Starting with my favourite horror movie, this follows a family after their grandmother passes and the strange events that occur with her death. Full of gore and jumpscares, this is the perfect horror movie for when you want to be absolutely terrified. Here, each small detail carries some significance.

Black Swan (2010), Director: Darren Arronofsky

We follow Nina, a ballerina, and her journey as the White Swan in her company’s production of Swan Lake. Nina’s obsession with perfection, combined with her rivalry with the new dancer, Lily, soon leads to her grip on reality slipping. This movie leads you to question what is and is not real together with Nina and is a perfect psychological thriller.

The Haunting of Hill House (2018), Director: Mike Flanagan

This is my personal favourite project of Flanagan’s. Intending to renovate an old house out in the countryside, a family moves into a haunted house, and are forever changed by what they experience there. By flashing between present and past, Mike Flannagan takes the audience through the family’s journey with what they experienced in Hill House all those years ago and how they deal with it. Full of jumpscares, this is an incredible supernatural horror series.

The Substance (2024), Director: Coralie Fargeat

Elizabeth Sparkle is served bad news on her birthday and is given the opportunity to unlock a better, more perfect version of herself. This is a unique, wonderful, gory body horror rife with commentary on how society treats older women and what it means to age in the spotlight.

Fresh (2022), Director: Mimi Cave

Noa is tired of the dating scene, and is close to giving up, when she meets Steve in a grocery store. From there a perfect romance blooms, and Steve surprises her with a weekend away. Unfortunately, things take a gruesome, gory turn for the worse and Noa must fight with all she has to escape Steve and his disturbing appetite.

Talk To Me (2022), Director: Danny and Michael Philippou

A group of friends come into possession of a strange hand statue, and when they discover they can use this to talk to the other side, they turn it into a competitive game of who can hold on the longest. It’s all fun until they take it too far and strange things start happening. A very creepy horror movie that constantly takes unexpected turns.

Ready Or Not (2019), Director: Tyler Gilett, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin

Marrying into a strange family, to truly become one of them and impress her in-laws, Grace must play, and win, a game of their choosing. This is an incredibly dark satire about a strange family and their rituals. It is full of gore and jumpscares and you’ll be on the edge of your seat the entire movie as you root for Grace’s survival.

Us (2019), Director: Jordan Peele

In search of some relaxation, Adelaide decides to return to her childhood home with her husband and children and visit their friends. However, one night four intruders break in and terrorise them, and the strange thing is that they all bear a slightly-off resemblance to them. The main question is what do they want? The ending of this psychological horror will have you feeling both terrified, betrayed and questioning everything.

Get Out (2017), Director: Jordan Peele

Chris and his girlfriend, Rose, visit Rose’s parents for the weekend. Over the weekend, Chris discovers something sinister and unbelievable about Rose’s family that leads him to fear for his, and others’, lives. Wrought with symbolic imagery and clues, this is undoubtedly Peele’s best work. This movie will have you feeling shocked, disgusted and disturbed to your core.

Insidious (2010), Director: James Wan

Saving the scariest for last, this follows a family that is terrified as their son falls into a coma that doctors cannot explain and they discover their new home is occupied by something evil. They discover that his spirit is lost in another realm, The Further, and attempt to bring him back. I would not recommend this unless you want to be absolutely terrified and want to sleep with the light on for, possibly, the rest of your life. It is definitely not for the faint of heart.