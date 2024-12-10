The Revival of Physical Media: What the Resurgence of CDs, Vinyl and DVDs in the Digital Age Tells Us 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bristol chapter.

It is no secret that the way we create and consume media has changed drastically over the last few decades, with advancements in technology pushing us towards increasingly intangible marketplaces. Gramophone, to record player, to cassette, to CD, to iPod —until the trusty, invisible Spotify usurps all. A timeline shaped by both inevitability and convenience.

Yet, in 2023, UK physical music sales grew by 10.9% from the previous year, with vinyl sales rising by 17.8% and CD sales increasing for the first time in 20 years , and DVDs are also seeing a renewed interest. So, in a world increasingly driven by convenience and instant gratification— where you can interact with most forms of media all within the same device through a click— why are people turning back to physical forms of media?

It’s true that songs and films are as much about the experience they create as the content they deliver. This experience can often be more deeply felt through tangible forms like CDs, vinyls, and DVDs, which seem to evoke poignant emotions or memories in a way that searching through a digital library may not match.

There is an act of intentionality attached to the use of physical media. The process of holding a record sleeve, turning a vinyl disc, or even selecting a DVD from a shelf creates a tactile and meaningful interaction with the work. This is often missing in a time where music and film are available at the tap of a button and are susceptible to becoming passively consumed background noise. Where digital media invites passivity, intentional interactions with physical media are appealing as they invite us to slow down and reclaim control in an increasingly intangible world.

For many, there is also a sense of nostalgia tied to these formats. Vinyl’s may conjure memories of warm and dusty record stores or joyful family gatherings. CDs take others back to happy car journeys or lazy afternoons in their teenage bedroom, while DVDs may transport some to nostalgic family movie nights from their childhood, wading through the shelves of Blockbuster to find the perfect one. Physical media can carry stories and sentimental value, in a way that digital media may not. Their resurgence may therefore reflect a yearning to return to certain moments in time.

But this is not merely a matter of nostalgia. Statistics show that 47% of vinyl record buyers are aged 25 or younger, proving that owning a physical collection still feels fresh and personal, even for a generation who may not necessarily have any direct sentimental connection with some forms of physical media.

The resurgence of physical media taps into a deep-rooted human fascination with collecting. There is seemingly a natural desire to preserve and possess tangible objects from significant moments in time. With the increasing rarity of these forms, the act (or art) of collecting them becomes something more than just acquiring items, it becomes a way to capture a piece of history. Their rarity adds to the thrill, making the process of curating a personal collection feel more meaningful and rewarding. In this sense, collecting physical media isn’t just about nostalgia, it’s about creating something enduring in an increasingly fleeting world.

The fragility of physical media adds to the sense of reward. The need to keep these items in mint condition, especially rare releases or special editions, makes collecting feel more personal. It’s not just about owning media or curating physical collections, it’s about taking care of it, preserving its value, and knowing you own something unique —their vulnerability only reinforcing this sense of achievement and pride.

So, while streaming certainly isn’t going anywhere, the growing interest in physical media shows that we’re still craving connection, nostalgia, and ownership. In a fast-moving world, owning physical media reflects an intentionality in how we appreciate the art and memories that shape who we are.