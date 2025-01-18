Sustainable Fashion On A Student Budget: Is It Really Possible?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By now, we all know that fast fashion is terrible for the environment. In fact, in 2018 it was calculated that the fashion industry was responsible for a horrifying nearly 10% of greenhouse gas emissions. However, on a low student budget, fast fashion often seems like the most sensible and appealing option. This article aims to show you this is a myth – it is in fact even cheaper to engage with sustainable fashion! Here, I explore six sustainable ways to stay fashionable without breaking the bank…

Charity shops Photo by StockSnap from Pixabay Don’t turn your nose up thinking charity shops are only full of discarded Christmas jumpers and mismatched crockery – you can find some real gems in there for a fraction of their retail price. Buying clothing second hand is so much more environmentally friendly and, to top things off, your money goes to a good cause! Go with a few friends and make a day out of it, whilst simultaneously establishing your own (eco-friendly) style. shop second-hand online Maybe your local charity shops aren’t turning up any treasures, or maybe you’re struggling to find decent clothes in your size or style: in this case, you can always shop second-hand online. Try Vinted, Depop, Ebay, or Thift + where you can search with many filters and it’s not all about luck. However, be careful about resellers bumping the prices up beyond your budget under the pretence it is ‘super rare vintage y2k’. Despite this, there are many people on these sites just looking to clear out their wardrobe and are very happy to sell you their second-hand clothes for a fraction of the retail price! And, you can often make offers or buy bundles for an even cheaper price. What’s not to love! Clothes swaps Photo by Vonecia Carswell from Unsplash Clothes swaps are a free, ecofriendly, and social way to update your wardrobe. You take a good item of clothing that you don’t find yourself wearing and swap it with someone else for something you like. Check out Eventbrite or your university societies for clothes swaps near you, or even set one up yourself with a group of friends. Don’t buy into microtrends Scrolling through social media, it feels there is a new item or style everyone is wearing – except you. You feel you need it. Spoiler alert, it is only the influencers that are wearing it, and you don’t need it. By the time you’ve got hold of it, it won’t be trendy anymore. Do you remember the lockdown cow and checkerboard prints? What about the bucket hats, probably now sitting in the back of your cupboard? Or, let’s take it back even further to the 2012 fashion travesty of galaxy leggings and moustache themed everything. Those were all microtrends. The key thing is to learn to identify a micro-trend as it is happening. Ask yourself, do you actually love this new item, or are the influencers on social media making you feel you should wear it too? Does the trend represent your own style, or is it just the model looking good? Style what you have & invest in accessories When I arrived at university, everyone in Bristol seemed to dress so much cooler than my small-town self. My first instinct was to go clothes shopping, and I ended up going miles over budget. The reality was I didn’t need to do that at all – I just needed to change how I styled the clothes I already had. Furthermore, I could’ve just bought a few new accessories, which can completely alleviate a basic outfit. Jewellery, belts and bags are some of the easiest items to find second hand and can completely transform your style. Try going buy free Sarah Brown | Unsplash The hardest fashion pill to swallow is that you probably don’t need any new clothes at all. There are exceptions of course – starting a new job with a dress code, or a new hobby or sport that requires specific clothing. If you’re feeling brave, try doing a no buy few months, or even a whole year (if you’re still trying to think of a late New Year’s resolution, this is a good one!). You’ll end up discovering what clothes you truly love and which ones you could give away. You’ll find new ways to style the clothes you already have and most importantly, you’ll become comfortable with your own fashion sense!

I hope these ideas have inspired you to try and be more sustainable with your fashion in 2025 (and made it less scary with a low student budget)!