Celebrity influence on the 2024 US presidential election

It would be a fair summation to say that 2024 is proving to be a colossal year in politics, with at least 64 countries (plus the European Union) heading to the ballot boxes for a national election, according to Time magazine.

Arguably one of the most consequential for our global future, as well as one of the most widely broadcast elections, is, of course, the US presidential race. With an expansive process, starting with candidates registering with the Federal Election Commission to run for president in the spring of the year before an election, all the way to early November – the day of the vote – almost 18 months after candidates announce their intentions to run. The huge timescale itself, much like all things USA, serves as a marker for the monumental escapade that is the presidential electoral campaigns.

Cue twice-impeached former-president Trump announcing his intentions to run for re-election in November 2022, the US was thrown into a familiar political tumult.

Although Kamala Harris’s strong entrance onto the presidential candidacy stage finally gave the Democrats some wind in their sails again, with Harris’ campaign funding overtaking that of Trump’s according to Forbes Magazine, the race into office remains astonishingly tight, forcing both sides to bring out the big guns in an attempt to disarm their opponent.

In Harris’ corner? The tour de force that is billionaire global superstar Taylor Swift. Miss Swift addressed her 284 million Instagram followers in a statement she said was necessary “to be very transparent about [her] actual plans for this election as a voter”.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes, I believe need a warrior to champion them.” The singer, songwriter wrote on September 11th. She continued, “I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

Whilst the Harris campaign itself was not involved in Swift’s decision to back Harris, Ms Harris aides say they would love for Swift to actively campaign, such as by appearing at a rally in Pennsylvania – Swift’s home and a key battleground state that could swing the result of the election, as reported by The Telegraph.

The action was seemingly prompted by multiple AI generated images of Swift that were circulating on social media, showing Swift (falsely) endorsing Trump. According to The Guardian, Trump addressed Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Harris in November’s presidential race by announcing his hatred of the global sensation. Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” To which ex-congresswoman, Liz Cheney, responded to the post on X with the words “Says the smallest man who ever lived.”, invoking a popular new song from Taylor’s latest hit album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’.

Whilst the inner squabbles of those working within the political sphere never fail to provide some insight and interest in an election, ultimately it is the voters who will decide on the winner of the US presidential election on November 5th 2024.

According to The Telegraph, a YouGov poll released shortly after Swift’s endorsement revealed that only 8 percent of voters said the star’s approval would see them more likely to vote for Kamala Harris, with 20 percent claiming they would be less likely.

This, therefore, brings forth the question: should it be the role of celebrities to aid campaigns in an election? And with this comes perhaps a more complex and pressing question, can we separate an artist from their politics?

For your average person in the street, Politics is about representation. People generally want to see their own values and concerns reflected in the policies politicians support. Once those politicians are elected, people want reassurance that someone is actively working on their behalf, addressing the issues that truly matter and improving their lives. With this in mind, no matter how many balloons, or flags, or celebrities come forwards to endorse a politician, the information about the specific policies should be readily accessible and easily digestible in order that a voter can inform themselves and make a decision accordingly.

Perhaps then, the issue lies not with the celebrities or the endorsements, but the way in which information is disseminated in the modern day.

Social media and the Internet remain an ever-evolving game changer within the national and international political sphere. It has transformed politics into a performative sport, with state rallies now rivalling super bowl tournaments in their execution and presidential nominees trying to produce viral soundbites rather than quality filled debates.

In addition, politics is becoming increasingly divisive and binary in its structure. You are either for or against; on the right side of history or the wrong side, and yet each side believes that they are the force for good: vilifying their opponents in a modern cold warfare-like actuality. The result? A political stalemate. We have lost the art of middle ground; of compromise: remembering that both sides seek to find peace and resolution, however they differ in their belief of approach.

This performance extends to the likes of celebrities and influencers. Celebrities are berated for staying silent on important issues and not using their platform to speak up against political happenings. Yet, when they do speak up and provide something concrete, the towel is thrown in if it doesn’t align with personal politics or popular opinion.

It goes without saying that any celebrity has an opportunity at their fingertips to mobilise voters and increase funding for the campaign of their choice. With someone as divisive as Taylor Swift, it feels as though there was never going to be a one-size-fits-all approach to her hugely anticipated political endorsement, either way. However, with that being said, if an artist is known to be deeply problematic, it may be time to consider the intake of their media and your personal rebuttal and research into politics.

Politics, particularly democratic politics, is designed to give power to the people on the ground. Regardless of celebrity endorsement, the only way to invoke change is to contribute, campaign and cast a vote. Arguably, using key political player JD Vance’s words against the Trump-Vance campaign, this self-described “Childless Cat Lady” was simply doing the same.