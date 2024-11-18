The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Crisp sunny days, colour changing leaves, and dare I say the best season for baked goods, autumn has returned. Starting back at university during this time can seem overwhelming, trying to balance academics, socialising and ensuring you’re taking care of yourself and eating well. To combat this, I have compiled my favourite batch cooking recipes to make your life easier, making sure you have delicious food prepared for your busy weeks. I have a recipe for breakfast, lunch and tea that anyone can prepare if you set aside some time to prep it. Everything is really easy and no nonsense, lasting between 3-5 days in the fridge or up to 3 months in the freezer. Let’s get cooking!

Breakfast: Apple and cinnamon baked oats

Ingredients:

1 banana

1 large apple or 2 small, peeled and diced

200g oats

420ml milk of choice

Two scoops protein powder (optional)

Cinnamon – as much as you desire

Walnuts, roughly chopped

1 teaspoon baking powder

Note, if not using protein powder you probably don’t need as much milk.

Method:

In a large bowl, mash the banana. Add in the oats, protein powder, baking powder and milk, then mix until a batter forms. Add in the cinnamon, walnuts and apple, and fold into the batter until incorporated. Pour the mixture into a lined baking dish, and add extra apple and walnuts on the top. Bake for about 30-40 minutes on 180 degrees celsius. This will depend on your oven, but for reference they’re done when a skewer can come out clean. They can be eaten straight away, but for storage wait until they have completely cooled down, then transfer to an airtight container and store in the fridge for up to 5 days.

I like to prep these on a Sunday night, and then I have enough to last me for every day of uni. I usually cut mine into 6 squares, but feel free to experiment and see what portion size works for you. I like to serve mine by warming it up in the microwave for 30 seconds, then topping it with some soya yogurt, chia seeds, some blueberries and a drizzle of peanut butter. It’s like eating cake for breakfast, which is one way to motivate yourself to get up for that 9am!

Lunch: Spiced pumpkin soup

This is probably the most labour-intensive recipe, but most of it is waiting for the pumpkin to roast. Once it has, the soup is easy to put together and when it’s done you’ll have a delicious lunch ready in minutes. And really, is it autumn without a pumpkin recipe?

Ingredients:

Oil, for frying

1 large onion

Garlic (I like 4 cloves, feel free to customise to your taste)

Fresh ginger, grated

Pumpkin

Salt

Pepper

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon paprika

Chilli flakes, if you like spice

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon nutmeg

Soya milk, for creaminess (customisable)

1l veggie broth (dependant on how thick you want the soup)

Method:

Cut the pumpkin in half and scoop out the seeds. These can be washed and roasted as a fun snack. Rub some oil on the flesh of the pumpkin and season with salt and pepper. Place on a baking tray or tin, and roast for 35 minutes (180 degrees) or until the flesh is tender.

When the pumpkin is roasting cut up the onion, garlic and ginger. In a big pot over medium heat, fry the onion until golden. Then add the salt and spices, allowing them to toast, before adding in the garlic and ginger. The beauty of this recipe is the spices are customisable for your taste, but I would recommend adding the cinnamon and nutmeg for the full autumnal flavour.

When the pumpkin is cooked, allow to cool for a few minutes until it is cool enough to the touch to scrape out the flesh. Add the flesh into the pot with the aromatics then lower the heat. Add in the veggie broth and use an immersion blender to blend it all together into a soup. Alternatively, you can use a blender and pour it into the pot once it is all combined. Once smooth, stir in a little soya milk for extra creaminess, and enjoy.

I like to have my soup with some nice toast, or even a toastie. It’s the ultimate cosy lunch and something I tend to crave once the weather gets colder. This soup will last 3-4 days in the fridge, or up to 3 months frozen, a perfect meal prep for the colder days ahead.

Tea/dinner: Butternut squash and chickpea curry

Ingredients:

Butternut squash, peeled and chopped

1 large onion

Veggies (I use courgette, pepper and carrot)

Garlic

Ginger

Spinach

Oil, for frying

Can of chickpeas

Can of coconut milk

Spices of choice:

I like cumin, paprika, turmeric and chilli.

Method:

In a large pot add some oil and bring the heat up to medium. Add in the onion, cook until translucent and fragrant. Add in the aromatics, spices, salt and pepper and cook until toasted. Add in the chopped veggies, (once again, these are optional/customisable. I just like to bulk my curries out with as much veg as I can!). Give it all a stir and make sure the veggies are covered in the spices. Then add in the chickpeas and coconut milk. If the liquid isn’t covering the veg, feel free to add some water or veg stock. Let the curry simmer over a medium heat for 30 minutes, or until the squash is tender. Add in the spinach at the last moment and stir it in until it’s wilted. This can be kept in the fridge for 3-4 days, and like the others frozen for up to 3 months.

Curry is great meal prep as it tastes even better the day after it is made. I like to serve mine with some rice, it makes the perfect weeknight dinner and will feed you for the whole week. It’s also a perfect dish for making food with your flatmates, as it’s super affordable and comes together easily. Why not enjoy it with a cosy autumn film night?

Even though cooking can seem intimidating, these recipes will ensure you have healthy meals for your week ahead. It seems a lot to prep all at once, but your future self will be grateful when you don’t need to think about making food after a long day in uni.