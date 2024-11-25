The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Is nepotism ever out of style?

Following the bright lights and sporty-chic of the Spring/Summer 2025 collection by Miu Miu, showcased in Paris, new debate has sparked over nepotism in the fashion industry, as the daughter of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban graced the runway for the first time at just 16 years old, with the privilege of opening the show. The collection aimed to analyse ideas of vanity in art, but all media could talk about was ‘the next big it-girl’, leading to the question, are ‘nepo-babies’ taking over the fashion industry?

When Hailey Bieber, stepped out on the streets in January 2023 boldly wearing a white baby tee hailing her a ‘nepo-baby‘, high street fashion retailers scrambled to recreate the outfit and consumers ate it up. But why do we find nepotism so desirable? Well, there is certainly no doubt that growing up in the limelight comes with an air of glamour, perpetuated by online media, and with the rise of influencer culture, an alluring internet persona can be easily tailored to fit the trend cycle and a showbiz career is therefore born.

On an episode of The Circuit with Emily Chang, Hailey commented that her t-shirt was meant to serve as an “overly literal” response to haters, saying “I’m just going to call myself a nepo baby, because I am one, and I embrace that I am.” Bieber has arguably turned nepotism into a key element of her career, referred to as a ‘double nepo’ post marrying teen heartthrob Justin Bieber and due to her also being part of the hugely successful Baldwin family, creating successful makeup brand Rhode, a makeup/skincare line claiming ‘a new philosophy on skincare’ and sending shockwaves through the fashion industry with her trending phone case and peptide lip treatments. Jumping on the ‘clean girl trend’, Bieber became characterised by glowy makeup, perfect slick-backs and simple classy outfits taking over social media all summer.

Daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, model and actress Lily Rose Depp told Elle magazine “It’s weird to me to reduce somebody to the idea that they’re only there because it’s a generational thing.” Depp entered the fashion industry at age 16, walking for Chanel and has worked closely beside them ever since, alongside roles in major productions such as The Idol (2023). Since she was spotted getting cosy with actor Timothee Chalamet back in 2018, she’s been a point of style inspiration for many, distinguished by her Repetto shoes and straight Levi jeans. Arguably, Depp’s ‘indie-chic’ aesthetic, furthered by her classy street style, well-curated Instagram feed and familial popularity has achieved her a large online following and an abundance of fashion campaigns. There’s no doubt her family status is valuable in her show business endeavours, her mother a French singer/model and father an Oscar-nominated actor, yet she aims to make a name for herself.

The ‘cult of celebrity’ in the fashion industry, specifically over this years fashion weeks, has sent many models home disappointed, with a lack of jobs and therefore income. @emmcgrail_ on TikTok said “I’m tired of all the nepotism. I’m leaving my second season in Milan empty handed after months of hard work”, and other commenters lamented that casting directors now ask about follower counts over comp cards. Unlike most people, products of nepotism always have something to fall back on, and their visibility over less well-known talents can mean they secure fashion campaigns in a more straightforward way.

However, is this a direct consequence of nepo-models, or is this due to the rise of social media influencing taking over the fashion world? The effect of TikTok promotion on the clothes market has been astronomical, with brands sending copious amount of PR and setting up brand trips with everyone favourite content creators to push sales. The BBC commented (in 2023 article by Katie Bishop) that “estimates from Influencer Marketing Hub show the influencer industry is now worth a sizeable £16.8bn”. Although many other ‘nepo-babies’ have debuted in high-end designer fashion shows this season alongside Sunday Rose, such as Grier Hunchy (actress Brooke Shields daughter), Grace Burns (90s supermodel icon Christy Turlington’s daughter) and even Dream Kardashian walked in NYFW for a children’s brand, aged only 7. Can it be argued that this is simply going into the family business, or is the advantage thoroughly unfair?

Iconic 90s supermodel Kate Moss set up her agency (Kate Moss Agency) in 2016, signing London-based models on a highly selective basis including representing herself and her daughter Lila Moss.

Together they’ve appeared in numerous major fashion magazines such as British Vogue (seen above) and for designers like Fendi. The 22 year old model has campaigns flooding in (Celine, YSL, Zara and Marc Jacobs to name a few) and boasts 679K Instagram followers. Her mother’s impact on the 90s fashion scene was unprecedented, bringing the rise of ‘heroin chic’ in the industry with her waifish frame, androgynous look and rebellious spirit; so its no wonder Lila has risen to stardom in the modelling world, with a striking resemblance to her mother, although of course with the advantage of her mother owning a leading agency. Moss also has Type 1 diabetes and has been praised for her showcasing of her insulin pump on many runways, ultimately bringing representation to diabetics into the fashion industry.

Overall, it can definitely be said that nepotism is more apparent both in the fashion industry and on our screens everyday, but with the rise of influencing we are bombarded with beautiful faces everyday. Gen-Z has brought about huge change in the perception of ‘nepo-babies’, as has social media, primarily because celebrity culture will always remain attractive to ‘outsiders’. The debate of unfairness will also always remain, though nepotism spreads to all areas of every link of work, yet the fashion industry is ever-changing and expanding to keep innovative and dynamic.