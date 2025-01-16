A Fresher’s Guide To Bristol’s Cafe Scene

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bristol chapter.

On first arriving in Bristol as a fresher I was determined to scout out the best coffee spots. The Bristol cafe scene can be overwhelming for sheer choice with its array of chains, independent run businesses, and quirky brunch spots. Now, however, being in my final year I think I have pinned down quite a few firm favourites I wish I’d known about earlier. So here’s a little guide for any coffee-lovers of ‘Bristol Coffee Shops I Wish I’d Known About Sooner’:

East Village Cafe

Arch House Boyces Avenue Clifton, Bristol BS8 4AA

First up, this family-owned vegan cafe in Clifton was a firm favourite in my first year. It’s the perfect location for a coffee date, whether you’re looking for a place to meet up with a new acquaintance at the start of term, or with a group of friends for a weekend coffee and brunch. My friends and I would frequently (if a bit too frequently) head to East Village Cafe on a Saturday morning to catch up over an oat latte or one of their amazing ‘blueberry burst’ smoothies.

In addition to the delicious coffee and smoothies, the cafe serves a unique selection of ‘super lattes’: including their stunning delicately purple ‘lavender latte’, a rich ‘red velvet’ or warming ‘turmeric’, and a classic ‘matcha’ made with agave syrup. Not to mention the range of vegan brunch and lunch options, from sweet and fluffy ‘blueberry dream pancakes’, to savoury sandwiches, and their unrivalled ‘whipped loaded hummus’ plate. All this alongside a consistently mouth-watering selection of cakes and bakes (different everyday).

Additionally, the cafe contains a little shop, selling bits and bobs from earrings and necklaces, to postcards and handmade candles and soaps, again making it perfect for a relaxed trip with a friend (or a little bit of birthday present shopping).

As the cafe doesn’t have wifi or permit laptops this is definitely not your study spot. However, it is a great place to de-stress from a intense week’s uni work, and to just enjoy the company of a friend.

The Cloakroom Cafe

Woodland Rd, Bristol BS8 1US

Whilst I did actually discover this quite early on, I would still like to include it on this list as an invaluable place for introverts to get some studying done. Perhaps you entertain the idea of studying in a cafe but are distracted by all the music, people, and general business and noise of a cafe environment.

Tucked on the corner between Park Row and Woodland Road, The Cloakroom Cafe is a perfect quiet secluded study spot, which is also conveniently close to campus. This cafe, converted from an old Victorian public ‘cloakroom’ (hence the name), leads to a slightly unconventional layout inside, with two smaller rooms in the back which lend themselves perfectly to a quiet study session. As an English Literature student, this became a favourite reading spot, and I would frequently bag a spot on one of the sofas, using it as a base as I valiantly persevered through Ford’s ‘The Good Soldier’ and Woolf’s ‘To the Lighthouse’.

To top all this off, the coffee itself is (to my personal taste) one of the best in Bristol, providing the perfect fuel to get you through a study session. I would definitely recommend this spot to any freshers looking for a taste of good Bristol coffee.

Catley’s Cafe

14 King’s Rd, Clifton, Bristol BS8 4AB

A newer addition to the Bristol cafe scene, Catley’s cafe opened up in June 2023. The cafe offers a daily stunning array of pastries – including a biscoff babka, smores danish, and basque cheesecake (to name a few). The coffee itself is also top tier in all aspects from the roast of the beans, to the extraction of the coffee, and the frothing of the milk.

The cafe does have both indoor and outdoor seating, but this is also the perfect place to grab a takeaway, be that an on-the-go breakfast treat, or an iced drink to enjoy on the grass in Victoria Square just around the corner.

The Not Found Kitchen

91A Whiteladies Rd, Redland, Bristol BS8 2NT

Last but by no means least, having started out as a small pop-up in collaboration with Roam Wild Coffee, The Not Found Kitchen on Whiteladies’ Road was a go to of my first year summer. This cafe’s minimalist, small-scale interior is furnished with plants, fairy lights, and wooden tables, which only add to its cosiness. Whilst the drinks here are definitely worth a try, notably the matcha, the cakes are the feature that set this cafe apart.

Delicately layered sponges, light as air, paired with a variety of delicious fillings and toppings to create perfectly balanced flavour combinations including a chocolate-hazelnut, raspberry ripple, or chocolate and sea-salted salted caramel. As with Catleys and East Village Cafe, the cakes are freshly made, with a new selection on offer day to day. And not to mention their mouthwatering focaccia sandwiches!

This is a perfect spot to head on a warm summer’s day, as the cafe has a surprise little sun-trap courtyard out the back, furnished with an eclectic mix of upcycled chairs and tables which give the space a simultaneously artistic and homely atmosphere. Whether you’re looking for a more private place to catch up with a friend, somewhere to finally get on with that internship application, or just a sunny spot to read a book, this tucked away ‘garden’ is your perfect peaceful spot.