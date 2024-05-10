7 Vegan Cafes in Bristol that are ‘Soy’ Amazing!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bristol chapter.

Fortunately for dedicated vegans, Bristol has adapted and evolved abundantly to the rise in veganism – plant-based food and drink options have somewhat become the norm, with dairy and meat alternatives populating local menus.

With that said, some cafes/restaurants do it better than others and regardless of the reason you decide to go vegan (from a passion for animal welfare, personal health factors or a sudden change of taste), Bristol definitely has something out there for you!

Therefore, to save you time, I’ve curated a list of seven of my favourite café’s that best represent Bristol’s vegan scene, and trust me, the scene is huge.