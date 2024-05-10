7 Vegan Cafes in Bristol that are ‘Soy’ Amazing!

Fortunately for dedicated vegans, Bristol has adapted and evolved abundantly to the rise in veganism – plant-based food and drink options have somewhat become the norm, with dairy and meat alternatives populating local menus.
With that said, some cafes/restaurants do it better than others and regardless of the reason you decide to go vegan (from a passion for animal welfare, personal health factors or a sudden change of taste), Bristol definitely has something out there for you!
Therefore, to save you time, I’ve curated a list of seven of my favourite café’s that best represent Bristol’s vegan scene, and trust me, the scene is huge.
- East Village Café (BS8 4AA)
This 100% plant-based café – located within a 10-minute walk from the Clifton Suspension Bridge – serves a wide selection of sandwiches, pastries, and homemade cakes.
Yet, what makes this café special (despite it being dog-friendly), is its super lattes! From cardamom rose to an iced matcha latte, the choices are endless.
It is partnered by its sister company ‘French Grey’ so, after you satisfy your caffeine addiction, feel free to splurge in art, jewellery, and gifts in the café’s on-site homeware shop.
- Café Kino (BS1 3RU)
Ever wanted to drink your iced oat latte whilst watching live music? Then walk along Stokes Croft and you’ll find Café Kino.
A diverse event space which frequently hosts a multitude of music, film, and art workshops including Queer Life Drawing, and independent gigs from local Bristolians.
Additionally, you can enjoy Café Kino’s famous ‘Kino Burgers’, at just £13.00 you can grab yourself a locally sourced bean burger with two sides – if you’re feeling cheeky enough for dessert, all their cakes are 100% vegan!
- Eden Clifton Café (BS8 4BT)
With a mission to “showcase everything vegan food”, Eden Clifton Café provide the best self-acclaimed vegan afternoon tea.
From tofu scrambled on toast to wedding cakes – yes, you heard correctly, wedding cakes – this café prides itself on providing customers with a fresh and nourishing experience.
Powered by adaptogens, this café’s lattes (or elixirs as they aptly call them) help to relieve stress and reduce inflammation to “help you focus”.
This vegan café is perfect for those who are certain that they’re ‘immune’ to caffeine; their adaptogens and fruitful flavours will provide you with the boost you need!
- Fi Real Café (BS2 0B2)
Like a party, everyone knows that the best cafes are ones with a theme. How about Vegan X Caribbean?
Opened in May 2014, this family-run café will sure be popular within the coming weeks as we welcome summer.
This café has a range of fresh homemade juices, smoothies, and fruit punches that will soon make you feel you’ve just entered paradise.
- VX Bristol (BS3 4ER)
For those seeking something less formal – or maybe to nurse a quick hangover – VX Bristol in Bedminster specialise in ‘vegan junk food’ and provides a more affordable entrance to Bristol’s vegan scene.
You can’t miss their breakfast deals, a butty with three sides and a hot drink for just £7.20!
- Ahh Toots (BS1 5BT)
Despite this cafes’ physical beauty – having dated back well over 100 years – this Tudor fronted building is located on one of Bristol’s oldest streets, The Christmas Steps.
Its gorgeous window display is filled with vegan cakes, brownies and the occasional cookie, making it a vital stop for those who aren’t afraid to spend a few pennies.
- Roam Wild Coffee (Various Locations)
Located…everywhere in Bristol! This little coffee van pops up at local events and markets, and can be regularly found in Cotham Gardens and the Tobacco Factory market.
Its sister company, 404 Bakes, supplies stunning and creative vegan cakes that change frequently to spoil customer’s for choice.
Whether in torrential downpours, sub-zero temperatures, or scorching heat, Roam Wild Coffee is sure to be there. Check out their Instagram here to see where they’re heading next!