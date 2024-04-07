5 Ways You Can Stop Stressing About Your Dissertation This Easter Break

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The time has come. No more “we’ve got ages”, “I’ll get to it soon”, the process of writing your dissertation is (or should be) in full swing.

For some, the Easter break will be a time designated to relaxing and absorbing a copious amount of chocolate, whilst for others it will be a three-week blur of nothing but diss, diss, diss. Although it’s important to achieve the best grade you can, it’s essential that you use this Easter break as an actual break to avoid a stressful spiral.

So here are five ways you can go about this Easter break, to ensure your dissertation is as stress-free (well…almost free) as possible!

extracurriculars & Hobbies

It’s very easy for a project, like the dissertation, to control your life and take up your time. This itself is very exhausting and can be a source of a lot of stress. So, engage in extracurriculars, join societies, go to the gym, or walk your dog – anything that gets you out of the house, away from your desk, and away from your dissertation. Especially, do something you love. You will find yourself de-stressing and avoiding any unwanted breakdowns; always a plus in this academic season. Photo by ?ULE MAKARO?LU from Unsplash

Write something!

I think for me, the stress of a dissertation comes from the thought of wondering ‘How the hell am I going to get this sh*t done?’ For most, it’s the biggest, and most academically challenging piece of work you’ll write, but like other assignments, the hardest part is starting, so just write something! Anything. Even if it’s just one sentence, it would be naïve of you to assume your first draft will be the final, you can always edit. Trust me when I say that you will feel so much lighter knowing you have something on a Word document – especially for those who are behind – just put something down and come back to it later. Photo by Cathryn Lavery from Unsplash

have some sort of structure

Although obvious, this is such a lifesaver. Construct a reasonable timeline of when you want to get sections/components of your dissertation done. Spreading the workload out will help you manage and avoid the crisis of not finishing. Create a mind map, write a list, or plaster your wall with sticky tapes, whatever helps you concentrate and keeps you motivated, do it! For me, I’m a fiend for apps; Forest is extremely helpful for staying on track as it forces you off your phone. As you study, a tree starts to grow, if you exit the app, you will kill the tree you’re growing – not the vibe. Others I recommend are Clockify and Tide, all will help you with your productivity and help maintain structure. Photo by Yura Fresh from Unsplash

Reward YOURSELF

The strategy of getting your diss done is one thing, but what will make you follow through? Yes, yes, I hear all your screams “A sweet treat!”. Giving yourself incentives for completing anything towards your diss will not only help you to complete more of it but will benefit your mental health. Whether you have a bite of a cookie for every sentence completed or have an entire trip booked post-submission, having something to look forward to is extremely effective in getting the job done. Her Campus Designers / @juulpuppy on Instagram

Don’t feel guilty for relaxing. you will get it done!