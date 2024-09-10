This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bradley U chapter.

This article is going to be a compilation of poems that have inspired me or taught me something this year. These also remind me that time goes on and life is going to continue. I hope you readers enjoy these as much as I did living them out. The first two are ones I’ve written, and the last one is from a special guest. She’s a great friend of mine and will always be family. I would love to thank her for allowing me to use her work in this article.



A Tree by Jasmyn Burton

A statue full of life, barely moving and keeping everything alive

This combination of wood and leaves are embedded in our history

Running and hiding in the forest just to be able to taste the word freedom

These roots that are being planted with all of us as human beings are still being planted as saplings

Those kids and children are now our greenery

The branches of us that will determine our world in the next 10 years

Remember what you give those kids those kids give back to the world

They will be the ones to determine if you are timber

If a tree falls in the forest, and no one is there to listen

Does it, do you make a sound?

Kisses By Jasmyn Burton

I miss your kisses.

Your lips were full and plump, so I never felt insecure when your lips embraced mine.

I remember how warm they were, only slightly wet when we would kiss a little over a minute.

I remember the last time, you roughly grab my hand, but gently wrapped your hands around my head.

I began to feel your lips caress my cheek and move toward my lips.

The passion I would feel anytime I felt your fingertips near would give me 10,000 butterflies throughout my body.

But now it’s been 41 days since I felt those lips.

Now it’s been 986 hours have graced my body.

Now it has been 59,160 minutes since I last looked you in your eyes and said goodbye because we both knew we weren’t going to make it another second without kisses

Family Poem By Taylor Mack-Nelson

They say that blood is thicker than water,

But blood doesn’t always make us a family.

You see, a family is a group of people who love each other very much,

Near or far they’ll always keep in touch.

So you can count on them whenever you need,

Because family is meant to be there for you guaranteed.

So, I stand here today very proud,

As I call my family and scream it loud.

Cause without you, I don’t know where I’ll be,

You’re my family, my heart, and together you hold the key.