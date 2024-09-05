Happy Fall Semester, Reader

Welcome Back, Reader
Hello, beautiful readers! I wanted to welcome you back to campus and back to our page! We’ve all missed writing for you and reading each other stories, so we are extremely happy to be back and active on here.
We’ve gained a few new writers, so make sure to check out everyone’s profiles to stay up to date with all of us. We’ve also updated our executive board for this upcoming year so allow me to introduce them:
President – Kylie Kruis
Editor in Chief – Charlotte Tolly
Senior Editor – Rylee Clark
Secretary – Breanna Watermolen
Treasurer & Social Media Coordinator – Jasmyn Burton
Social Media Coordinator – Jessica Taylor
Events & Marketing Coordinator – Grace Oatman
Make sure to stick with us for the rest of the semester and check out all of our upcoming articles!