Happy Fall Semester, Reader

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bradley U chapter.

Welcome Back, Reader

Hello, beautiful readers! I wanted to welcome you back to campus and back to our page! We’ve all missed writing for you and reading each other stories, so we are extremely happy to be back and active on here.

We’ve gained a few new writers, so make sure to check out everyone’s profiles to stay up to date with all of us. We’ve also updated our executive board for this upcoming year so allow me to introduce them:

President – Kylie Kruis

Editor in Chief – Charlotte Tolly

Senior Editor – Rylee Clark

Secretary – Breanna Watermolen

Treasurer & Social Media Coordinator – Jasmyn Burton

Social Media Coordinator – Jessica Taylor

Events & Marketing Coordinator – Grace Oatman

Make sure to stick with us for the rest of the semester and check out all of our upcoming articles!