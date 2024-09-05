Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
210628 AFTERPAY BackToSchoolCampaign NRB 15 065 v1 LR?width=719&height=464&fit=crop&auto=webp
210628 AFTERPAY BackToSchoolCampaign NRB 15 065 v1 LR?width=398&height=256&fit=crop&auto=webp
Afterpay
Culture

Happy Fall Semester, Reader

Kylie Kruis
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bradley U chapter.

Welcome Back, Reader 

Hello, beautiful readers! I wanted to welcome you back to campus and back to our page! We’ve all missed writing for you and reading each other stories, so we are extremely happy to be back and active on here. 

We’ve gained a few new writers, so make sure to check out everyone’s profiles to stay up to date with all of us. We’ve also updated our executive board for this upcoming year so allow me to introduce them: 

President – Kylie Kruis

Editor in Chief – Charlotte Tolly

Senior Editor – Rylee Clark 

Secretary – Breanna Watermolen 

Treasurer & Social Media Coordinator – Jasmyn Burton

Social Media Coordinator – Jessica Taylor 

Events & Marketing Coordinator – Grace Oatman

Make sure to stick with us for the rest of the semester and check out all of our upcoming articles! 

Kylie Kruis

Bradley U '25

I am the current president at the Her Campus at Bradley University chapter. I oversee the general operations of the chapter, run meetings, and correspond with HCHQ. Beyond Her Campus, I am also the current community service exec chair for my sorority, Epsilon Sigma Alpha. I have been part of the organization since my freshman year after leading a volunteer group for several years prior to college. I am also the current community service outreach member for Bradley's psychology club, Psi Chi and Psych Club. As the community service member for both, I am constantly reaching out to other organizations in the community to collaborate on creating a better overall town. I am currently a junior at Bradley University in Peoria, IL, majoring in Psychology and English - Creative Writing with a minor in Women's and Gender Studies. In my free time, I enjoy hiking with my boyfriend, spending the weekend with my family and dogs, and writing short stories. I'm a new Bachelor nation fan and have extremely strong opinions about most people on them. I also enjoy several podcasts ranging from comedy to true crime. My passion lies with volunteering and being a leader for others whenever possible.