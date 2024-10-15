The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
Halloween is coming up, so here is a list of some film-themed costumes to try with your duo. Some suggestions are more well-known to others, but hopefully, this list gives you some ideas for this Halloween.
1.) “Donnie Darko” – Donnie and Frank
2.) “The Shining” – Wendy and Jack
3.) “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” – Puss in Boots and Kitty Softpaws
4.) “Hunger Games” – Katniss and Peeta
5.) “Twilight” – Bella and Edwards
6.) “Fight Club” – Tyler Durden and The Narrator
7.) “Scream” – Dewey and Gale Weathers
8.) “Saw” – Adam and Lawrence
9.) “The Grand Budapest Hotel” – Zero and Agatha
10.) “No Hard Feelings” – Percy and Maddie
11.) “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” – Scott Pilgrim and Wallace Wells
12.) “Sky High” – Will Stronghold and Layla Williams
13.) “Super Bad” – Seth and Evan
14.) Jennifer’s Body – Jennifer and Needy
15.) ‘Rango” – Rango and Beans