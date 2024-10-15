The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bradley U chapter.

Halloween is coming up, so here is a list of some film-themed costumes to try with your duo. Some suggestions are more well-known to others, but hopefully, this list gives you some ideas for this Halloween.

1.) “Donnie Darko” – Donnie and Frank

2.) “The Shining” – Wendy and Jack

3.) “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” – Puss in Boots and Kitty Softpaws

4.) “Hunger Games” – Katniss and Peeta

5.) “Twilight” – Bella and Edwards

6.) “Fight Club” – Tyler Durden and The Narrator

7.) “Scream” – Dewey and Gale Weathers

8.) “Saw” – Adam and Lawrence

9.) “The Grand Budapest Hotel” – Zero and Agatha

10.) “No Hard Feelings” – Percy and Maddie

11.) “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” – Scott Pilgrim and Wallace Wells

12.) “Sky High” – Will Stronghold and Layla Williams

13.) “Super Bad” – Seth and Evan

14.) Jennifer’s Body – Jennifer and Needy

15.) ‘Rango” – Rango and Beans



