Celebrate Your 21st At A Drag Show

There are a number of ways to celebrate your 21st birthday, but it seems our imagination is pretty limited. People imagine a 21st birthday party should take place at a bar, where getting absolutely hammered is the main draw of the night. Now, there’s absolutely no shame in wanting this experience. But what if you want to go out and have a good time, not focusing on getting drunk? If you want a more fun, unique experience, I recommend attending a drag show instead!

Drag shows often take place at bars, nightclubs and restaurants. These events are often limited to 21+ attendants because alcohol is served. But that doesn’t mean you have to drink a lot (or at all). Turning 21 opens up the world up to you fully, and there are no more barriers to the experiences you can have — except maybe running for president. So why not celebrate with a night of lively entertainment?

There are a few reasons why I recommend attending a drag show to celebrate your 21st birthday.

Firstly, you will have the opportunity to see one-of-a-kind live performances. If you’re a theater nerd like me, this sounds like a great evening. You’ll see different songs, costume changes and set pieces.

Secondly, there’s a lot of variety. You can go to a nightclub, but you could also go to a drag brunch! Sip on a mimosa, eat some french toast, and watch the entertainers around you. You could even go to a drag storytime show (which are geared towards children) if you’re more family oriented and would like to celebrate with younger siblings.

Lastly, you’re supporting local performers. In recent years, LGBTQ+ rights have been under fire, especially for gender nonconforming or trans members of the community. This extends to “drag bans” popping up throughout the country. A way to combat this is by, well, supporting drag as an art form. To me, doing anything to help support a vibrant, bold community that allows people the freedom to be themselves is a good thing.