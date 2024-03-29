Being A Boss During Women’s History Month

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bradley U chapter.

Happy March! Women’s History Month is a fantastic time to highlight not only incredible women, but also incredible things that everyday women do.

Here are some of my favorite parts of being a woman.

Being Right when Men Are Wrong I love showing the men who’s boss. Whether it’s through a spicy food contest or being objectively right during an argument. I once did a spicy food contest with a bunch of men. I remember them all on the verge of tears while I sat calmly. There are few things that top that feeling. Dresses with pockets No need to say more. The surprise, the joy, it always makes my day. Feeling powerful in suits, dresses and Jumpsuits Throwing on a solid professional outfit and taking on the world is amazing. Being on the speech team, I get to dress in suits a lot. It’s always fun to feel a little extra stylish. The Community The bond between women is something that always melts my heart to see. Girl code is hard to break and so wonderful to watch. Girlhood is complex, but makes being a woman that much easier.

Were these a little superficial? Yes, but I don’t think we appreciate the little things enough. Have a lovely March.