Being A Boss During Women’s History Month

Happy March! Women’s History Month is a fantastic time to highlight not only incredible women, but also incredible things that everyday women do.
Here are some of my favorite parts of being a woman.
- Being Right when Men Are Wrong
-
I love showing the men who’s boss. Whether it’s through a spicy food contest or being objectively right during an argument. I once did a spicy food contest with a bunch of men. I remember them all on the verge of tears while I sat calmly. There are few things that top that feeling.
- Dresses with pockets
-
No need to say more. The surprise, the joy, it always makes my day.
- Feeling powerful in suits, dresses and Jumpsuits
-
Throwing on a solid professional outfit and taking on the world is amazing. Being on the speech team, I get to dress in suits a lot. It’s always fun to feel a little extra stylish.
- The Community
-
The bond between women is something that always melts my heart to see. Girl code is hard to break and so wonderful to watch. Girlhood is complex, but makes being a woman that much easier.
Were these a little superficial? Yes, but I don’t think we appreciate the little things enough. Have a lovely March.