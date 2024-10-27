The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Goodbye, Brat summer and welcome, Brat autumn. This October the leaves are not the only thing that is changing. On October 11th Charli XCX changed the way we thought of the original Brat album released four months ago with the new release of Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat. Charli stated that she always knew she was going to do a remix album while preparing for the release of Brat. A major reason for this is to show the endless possibilities of dance music. The remix album is a true reflection of the original album, and I have reflected on each song on the remix album. Each song is truly different just as Charli stated in the album title, and that is the beauty of it all.

360 featuring robyn & yung lean

“360 featuring robyn & yung lean” originally came out as a single at the end of May, making it one of the first remixes we received. The most iconic part of the song “360” is the music video directed by Aiden Zamiri. In the video Charli is on a workout machine pouring red wine all over herself. It is in this moment that a clue for the remix version is sneakily dropped as videos of Robyn and Yung Lean are playing in the background in the gym that Charli is in. The final touch of magic to this timeless track featuring Robyn and Yung Lean on it. Both artists are very successful Swedish musicians who brought some self-referential lines to the song making it even more iconic than before. Exactly a year before Charli released Brat, she posted a TikTok while she was working on the album in Stockholm City. Charli cleverly ties back to Robyn and Yung Lean’s roots as they are both from Stockholm, Sweden with the line:

Breathing in the Stockholm breeze

An iconic line from Yung Lean is:

I’m in my Elvis moment, push up on it

This is a reference to a song he put out under the pseudonym jonatan leandoer96 titled Swedish Elvis Storm.

A line that touches on all three of the artists is:

Three child stars out here doing damage.

Charli, Yung Lean, and Robyn all became part of the music industry at the age of 16 or younger, making them all quite the opposite of an overnight phenomenon. Charli herself is living proof that it can take up to 10 years to be “an overnight success”. Their success was remarkably gradual yet impactful. This remix captures all their shared experiences and backgrounds making it a symbolic yet memorable opening track.

Club classics featuring bb trickzh

In this cult classic track, we officially enter a club environment. This time the club we enter is different from the one in the original “Club classics.” There is a notable difference in the beat in the opening of the song. As the song builds up it gains more of an original feel, but does begin to tease another familiar club classic, 365. Next, we are introduced to the artist Bb trickz who is from Barcelona making her familiar with the world of hyperpop. Bb trickz is a rising Spanish rapper who is gaining fame at a rapid pace through social media. Here is a translation of some of her lines:

Fashion killa, even if the outfit is basic

I’m a Bratz doll even though I’m not made of plastic

Bounce like that, obviously, he’s a fan

I’m still a princess even when I walk through the hood

I’d give you a date, but I’m not in the mood

Baddie in the club, BRAT in the club

In the club, huh, I’m playing on loop

In the club (Club, club), in the club

I’m playing on loop, BRAT in the club.

After Bb tickz’s feature on the song, we hear the beat drop for the first time. I truly believe this to be the most euphoric moment on the whole album. This track sets a record for beats per minute for Charli coming in at 145 bpm, making club classics featuring Bb trickz…a club classic.

Sympathy is a knife featuring ariana grande

“Sympathy is a knife” was one of the more underrated songs on the original Brat album, but fans have always theorized that it has to do with Taylor Swift. The original song is more of a reflection of Charli comparing herself to others… possibly Taylor Swift. However, on the remix with Ariana Grande the narrative flips to the others doing the comparing for you. Charli more specifically dives into this narrative regarding the media with the line:

It’s a knife when a journalist does a misquote

This could tie back to when Charli opened on Reputation tour for Taylor Swift where she was quoted by a journalist saying:

“I’m really grateful that Taylor asked me on that tour … But as an artist, it kind of felt like I was getting up on stage and waving to 5-year-olds.”

Charli later cleared the air on the subject, but in a way, this does tie back to the theories about Taylor Swift. Regardless of the theories, this track is revolutionary as Charli has really stepped into the spotlight in the last few months and can now reflect on what it is like to be in the spotlight with another huge artist, Ariana. A notable line from Ariana is,

It’s a knife when they dissect your body on the front page

This line reflects on rumors from 2023 about Ariana having an eating disorder after she lost weight. She addressed the rumors in a TikTok, where she stated that the body people are comparing her current body to was unhealthier than she is now. Misquotes and misperceptions are bound to the fame that Charli and Ariana both hold and in this track, they really dove into addressing that.

I might say something stupid featuring the 1975 & jon hopkins

I might say something stupid is another high-contrast song between the two albums. In the original album we see a vulnerable side to Charli as she sings about not feeling like she belongs in certain parties and spotlights. With lines like:

Door is open, let in but still outside

I look perfects for the background

I get nervous sip the wine

On the remix with 1975 and Jon Hopkins we hear from Matty Healy on verse 2:

Don’t worry, it’s pretty common

It happens to lots of guys

Medicine makes me a problem

“I’m famous but I’m not quite”

With these lyrics we get insight into some of Matty’s insecurities, possibly being erectile disfunction due to medications. Charli reveled that Matty is like a brother to her, making this an emotional song for both artists, as they reveal some of their insecurities.

Talk talk featuring troye Sivan

What better way to kick off the sweat tour than with a remix with Troye Sivan. Two days before opening night of sweat tour “Talk talk featuring troye sivan” was released and became a hit and an iconic performance on the sweat tour for Charli and Troye. Both versions of “Talk talk” really tackle the feelings of having a new crush and the miscommunications that can come from it. The original “Talk talk” is about Charli’s now fiancé George Daniel. Charli sings about the first time they are in the same room at the NME Awards after texting over some time. Verse one really captures her feelings:

I’ve been lookin’ at you

Puttin’ holes in your head

We’ve been talking for months

But never in the same room

And now I wanna approach ya

But we’ve been keeping this a secret

And you’re surrounded by friends

And I’m just wondering what they know

Troye in a way advances past the lyrics on the original album with these lines on the remix:

‘Cause we talk that talk, yeah we talk all night

And the more I know you, the more I like you

Can you stick with me? Maybe just for life?

And say what’s on your mind? My baby

These lyrics impose more of a sense of closeness between two people than what Charli sings about in the original “Talk talk.” However, Troye seems to hint more about overcoming his problems with distant love on this track which is a hot topic on his album “Something To Give Each Other.” Regardless of those differences these two different songs still have the same theme and have made for a great performance for each artist as they traveled on tour together.

Von dutch a.g. cook remix featuring addison are

“Von dutch a.g. cook remix featuring addison are” was the first remix to come out on March 15th. In the original Von dutch Charli references herself as a cult classic like the fashion brand Von Dutch as they have similar qualities and are still iconic even when the general public does not have much knowledge of them. Having Addison Rae on this track is something I did not predict to happen. Especially after the original song has this line in it:

Do that littlе dance, without it, you’d be namelеss

This line feels like a reference to people who have gotten famous through TikTok dances. More specifically, people like Addison. However, Charli has been extremely supportive of her in the last few months as she is staying relevant by diving into the music industry after gaining her fame from TikTok. Addison now has a song titled Aquamarine set to release October 25th. Ironically Charli and Addison did a TikTok dance to the song and it really took off drawing in new fans.

Everything is romantic featuring caroline polachek

The most Brat autumn song on the album must be “Everything is romantic featuring caroline polachek.” This is another track that is drastically different from the original version. If I could summarize the differences between the two tracks, I would say the seasons, location, and viewpoint stand out the most. The original Everything is so romantic feels like a summer track as Charli sings about the romantic undertones of Italy with lines like:

Early nights in white sheets with lace curtains

Capri in the distance

In a place that can make you change

Different from the original track on the remix we get these lines from Caroline Plolachek as she finds romantism in even the lowest of moments:

Late nights in black silk in East London

Church bells in the distance

Free bleeding in the autumn rain

One theme that both songs share is finding romance in your everyday life. Both songs really highlight the choice we all have in how we view the world. A line from the remix that I have spent a lot of time thinking about lately is:

It’s like you’re living the dream, but you’re not living your life

I believe that this speaks volumes to how intimidating it can be to chase your dreams. There is a sort of opportunity cost for chasing your dreams and living your dreams. No situation has a perfect outcome and even achieving your dreams will have some sort of cost which is summarized beautifully in that line.

The remix also has poetic symmetry in the intro where we are slowly introduced to the words of the song, and then the slowly fade out again:

Fall

Fall in

Fall in love

Fall in love again

Fall in love again and again

Fall in love again and again

Fall in love again and again

Fall in love again and again

Fall in love again and again

Fall in love again and again

Fall in love again and again

Fall in love again and a—

Fall in love again

Fall in love

Fall in

Fall

The contrast between these songs is very romantic. There are moments when the two different versions feel completely different, but then at times strickling similar. I like to think of the two versions as sisters.

Rewind featuring bladee

“Rewind featuring bladee: is very similar to the original “rewind” in terms of lyrics. However, the original “rewind” focuses more on Charli wishing she were able to turn back time or go back to a different time. For Charli, this means going back to a time when she was less insecure, as mentioned in these lines:

I’d go back in time to when I wasn’t insecure

To when I didn’t overanalyse my face shape

For Bladee, “rewind” takes on the meaning of not being sure how to deal with his anxiety, especially after putting out more vulnerable work with lines like:

I must confess, I’m under stress

Turn back the time again

Both versions of “rewind” have a very hypnotizing beat making it a track you can’t skip without pressing rewind.

So I featuring a.g. cook

Both versions of “So I” journey through the experience of losing someone close to you. These songs are about the artist Sophie, who was best friends with Charli and A.G. Cook before her tragic death in 2021. The original “So I” explores the journey of mourning and recalling all the memories Charli had with Sophie. You can feel the mourning this song was written on with lines like:

When I’m on stage, sometimes I lie

Say that I like singing these songs you left behind

And I know you always said, “It’s okay to cry”

So I know I can cry, I can cry, so I cry

In contrast, A.G.’s version is more of a celebration of life dedicated to Sophie. The difference in this song is clear from this lyric alone:

Now I wanna think about all the good times

This version goes on to talk about all the good experiences Charli and A.G. had with Sophie. Both versions of this tribute to Sophie creatively capture the duality of emotions that comes with losing someone close to you.

Girl, so confusing featuring lorde

This song is a huge deal for the meaning of girlhood. This song dives into how ultimately confusing it is to be a girl in both versions. Addressing topics within the girl world like competition, comparison, awkwardness, miscommunication, and most of all forgiveness. Charli originally wrote this song about Lorde and messaged her after its release on the Brat album. Charli stated that she was prepared for Lorde to never speak to her again, but Lorde wrote back saying they should work it out on the remix and the rest was history.

Charli started the original song hot with the verse:

Yeah, I don’t know if you like me

Sometimes I think you might hate me

Sometimes I think I might hate you

Maybe you just wanna be me

You always say, “Let’s go out”

So we go eat at a restaurant

Sometimes it feels a bit awkward

‘Cause we don’t have much in common

I feel like this is easily related to for girls across the world, but where the Lorde undertones kick in is following this verse with the pre-chorus:

People say we’re alike

They say we’ve got the same hair

We talk about making music

But I don’t know if it’s honest

Can’t tell if you wanna see me

Falling over and failing

And you can’t tell what you’re feeling

I think I know how you feel

For years people have mistaken Charli and Lorde for each other as they have similar hair and features so this was a big hint to who this song was about. On the remix Lorde explains why she was dodging Charli for so long with the lines:

You’d always say, “Let’s go out”

But then I’d cancel last minute

I was so lost in my head

And scared to be in your pictures

‘Cause for the last couple years

I’ve been at war with my body

I tried to starve myself thinner

And then I gained all the weight back

I was trapped in the hatred

And your life seemed so awesome

I never thought for a second

My voice was in your head

With these lines we can see Lorde was experiencing her own personal battles that had nothing to do with how she felt about Charli. At the end of the remix, they finally come together with forgiveness for the situation with the lines:

People say we’re alike

They say we’ve got the same hair

It’s you and me on the coin

The industry loves to spend

And when we put this to bed

The internet will go crazy

I’m glad I know how you feel

‘Cause I ride for you, Charli (Charli, Charli)

Charli later brought Lorde out to preform Girl so confusing featuring lorde at the Madison Square Garden show on sweat tour, to put their beef to bed for good, and the internet went crazy.

Apple featuring the japanese house

Charli stated that this was one of the most underrated tracks on the Brat album soon after its release. Apple later went on to be the viral TikTok dance of the summer. If “Apple” ever was underrated, it surely is not now. The Apple Charli refers to in this song is symbolic for generational trauma with lines like:

I think the apple’s rotten right to the core

From all the things passed down

From all the apples coming before

I split the apple down symmetrical lines

And what I find is kinda scary

Makes me just wanna drive

Charli also talks about how alarming it can be to see certain traits within yourself that you have always associated with your family with lines like:

I guess the apple don’t fall far from the tree

‘Cause I’ve been looking at you so long

Now I only see me

The Japanese House is a great feature to add to this song. Amber Bain (The Japanese House) sings about her family dynamic and the complexity of it with lines like:

I’m living in another country

Got another girlfriend that you never met

I ignore you when I see you calling ’cause I

Know it’s something I might regret

My favorite part of the remix all together is the outro:

Sometimes when I go home

It doesn’t feel like home

Don’t know if you can hear me

Inside this conversation

Sometimes when I go home

It doesn’t feel like home

Silently pack my things, get in the car

I just wanna drive, drive, drive, drive, drive

I think this can resonate with many college students and the way the idea and feeling of home possibly changes for the first time once you leave for extended periods. I think this is the perfect way to hit home for all types of listeners.

B2B featuring tinashe

Out of all the songs on the remix album “B2B featuring tinashe” is the most different from the original. The original “B2B” explored the idea of a back and forth romance with Charli and a previous love interest along with the task of building herself up repeatedly after things take a bad turn with the love interest with lines like:

Took a long time

Breaking muscle down

Building muscle up

Repeating it

“B2B” feels like a brand-new song with Tinashe featured on it. Tinashe also had a big summer as her song Nasty blew up on TikTok. Together Charli and Tinashe share an experience with the line:

Oh my god, we really blew the f*** up

The idea of the original and remix feels unrelated in many ways but it’s a great track for Tinashe and Charli to relate to each other on.

Mean girls featuring julian casablancas

Call it fate, call it karma, but Julian Casablancas made this song 10 times better. The lead singer of The Strokes being on the Brat remix album was not on my 2024 bingo card, but I am here for it. The original “Mean girls” was really for mean girls but had a playful piano piece towards the middle of the song. In the “Mean girls” remix we hear the piano straight away followed by Julian’s voice. However, Julian keeps the meaning behind his lyrics vague. A true man of mystery he has always been. The more I listened to the song the more I found Julian sounding like the desperate man chasing or in love with a mean girl, and Charli filling the role of the mean girl with lines like:

Be with

With me

Be with

Thought you could talk

[Chorus: Charli xcx]

This one’s for all my mean girls

If anything, this song can be understood as a moment we never saw coming and will never forget.

I think about it all the time featuring bon river

“I think about it all the time featuring bon river” is such an original creation. Only Charli would make a song discussing such an unspoken topic with a hyperpop beat. I think about it all the time is about the uncertainty of starting a family while facing the biological clock. In my opinion this is one of the best-done remixes, but before I get into the remix, I want to discuss the original. In the original song Charli sings about visiting her friend’s new baby while worrying about running out of time to start her own family. Some lines that stand out most now in this song is:

‘Cause my career feels so small

In the existential scheme of it all

Mirroring those lines, in the remix we get the line:

‘Cause my career still feels small in the existential scheme of it all

Here we can see that Charli still has not gotten to an answer for if she should put her career or her possible family first. Now this may be an even more complex question since her career has really taken off with Brat. Adding Bon Iver to this track was such a mastermind decision as he is known for more emotion heavy work. The instrumentals paired with the vocals of the remix add a new meaning to the song. Possibly also adding more confusion as well, as the song still does not reach a resolution on the topic.

365 featuring shygirl

There is nothing more Charli coded than following a song about the idea of having a child or not with this track. “365 featuring shygirl” became the entrance song for Charli on sweat tour where she performed with Shygirl. Shygirl, opened for sweat tour and is another successful hyperpop artist. This song has a lot of brat energy. I will never forget the feeling of watching Charli rip down the giant 360 Brat curtain when the beat dropped in this song. The line that best captures this song is:

Who the f*** are you? I’m a brat when I’m bumpin’ that

Guess featuring billie Eilish

By far the raunchiest song on the album, “Guess featuring billie eilish” turned our worlds upside down on a Thursday afternoon in August. This song was produced by an emerging artist that goes by The Dare, who has recently released his first album titled What’s Wrong With New York? The song has been submitted for best pop duo / group performance for the Grammys. The original “Guess” was already a favorite of mine, but adding Billie onto the track really took it to a whole new level. It has a beat drop on the same level as “Club classics” or “365.” I think the lyrics are very true to what the song is meant to be about, but here are my favorite lines:

Charli likes boys, but she knows I’d hit it

(Knows I’d hit it)

Charli, call me if you’re with it

Spring breakers featuring kesha

This remix has been long anticipated as there was a bus in New York with “Spring Breakers” and Kesha’s name on it before there was any real word on a remix album. Another notable clue we received was in the opening scene of the “360” music video when Charli’s phone was playing the unreleased song at the time, “Spring Breakers.” This track is really the party girl of the past and the party girl of the present coming together to fulfill a prophecy. “Spring breakers featuring kesha” came after the release of Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat, and was an iconic way of ending the album.

These are my opinions on the songs, but I personally love all the remixes. R.I.P Brat summer, and Welcome Brat fall.