The Power Behind “Just A Girl” by No Doubt

If you have read my past article about monthly playlists, you know by now that I make a chaotic playlist every month. Now that it is the month of March, I have done some reflecting on my previous March playlists and have found that “Just A Girl” by No Doubt seems to appear on my playlist every year. Obviously, this is a tradition to celebrate Women’s History Month. There is an underrated power behind No Doubt’s “Just A Girl”.

The beginning of the song starts off strong with some symbolism. The reference to taking a pink ribbon off of her eyes holds significance to stereotypes girls and women have long faced. The pink ribbon not only represents the lies that being a woman is all pink, lace, and frills, but also that the ribbon covers up the real truth. The following parts of the song represent the blindfold being taken off revealing the truth of what it means to be a woman in this world.

The following verses mock those who view women as defenseless. My favorite part of the song explores how she can’t do the things she loves to do because of the fear that has been driven into her by the world’s perspective on women. Another honorable mention is when she states that the world is forcing her to hold a man’s hand. There is a common perception that a woman is not safe unless she is with a man which an idea the man’s world has created while they are also the threat women face. There is another part of the song that goes along the lines of being stared at like she is a freak which I find very relatable as women are often objectified for their physical features and not treated as an equal based on how they are perceived.

There is no doubt that being a woman in this world is a struggle even in these modern times. Being taken seriously as a woman is an even bigger struggle I believe women across the world can understand and relate to. The fight for equality is an ongoing war even though women have been able to win many battles. “Just A Girl” by No Doubt is a reminder that these struggles are valid and truthfully a part of being a woman in this world.