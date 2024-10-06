The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As seasons fly by, and years come and go, there always tends to be a common debate throughout the years: what is the best season? This simple question always raises a hot debate, where most can’t find a compromise. Some say it’s summer, others winter, and an occasional spring enthusiast can be found as well. Although winter is a fun holiday, with Christmas around the corner, and cozy vibes, it can not compare to the fall feeling. As the fall season begins, I always come to realize why it is my favorite season. This article is for my fellow fall lovers as I go over my top 10 reasons as to why fall is the best season.

Fall Flavors

As fall arises, coffee shops gather together to bring out some of the best mashups of fall flavors. My personal favorite is pumpkin spice, especially with chai tea. Nothing tastes better than the cinnamon flavoring of the chai, with the sweet milky pumpkin flavoring bringing the whole drink together. Every time I think of fall, my first thought is always pumpkin spice. Who doesn’t love a good Fall-flavored coffee/tea to make your day together?

Fall Candles

Most people have at one point experienced the sweet smell of a fall candle. Whether it’s pumpkin, cinnamon, autumn breeze, pecan, or maple the list is endless. There are so many options for fun smells that can bring a warm and cozy scent to your home. Nothing quite captures the smell of a cinnamon candle on a chill autumn day.

Weather

Fall weather might be the best part about autumn. Not only is it not super cold like the winter, but it’s not super hot like the summer as well. Fall has a pleasant breeze that keeps you not too cold but also not too hot, allowing you to wear cute sweaters or sweatshirts.

Sweaters!

As mentioned in the last point, because fall can get a little chilly, it’s the best opportunity to wear sweaters! Fall not only has great weather but allows you to wear a plethora of different outfits, which truly captures the cozy aspect of fall. Nothing is better than getting to wear a cozy sweatshirt or sweater while still being able to look good in the process because it’s not -30 degrees.

Halloween

I feel I don’t even need to elaborate on this one. Who doesn’t love the enthusiasm of Halloween? The excitement of dressing up with friends, handing out candy at your house, or just taking in the Halloween experience is another amazing aspect fall brings.

Thanksgiving

Autumn doesn’t just have one amazing holiday, but it has two! Thanksgiving personally, is my favorite holiday. The feeling of getting to gather with your family and enjoy a table of food is heartwarming. Also, the food is amazing. Pumpkin pie, stuffing, turkey, gravy, and much more, what’s not to love?

Pumpkin Patches

Growing up, my family always brought me to pumpkin patches when I was younger. Going to pumpkin patches is always a great way to spend your fall. Even if you don’t get a pumpkin, there are plenty of events and different foods to try!

Carving Pumpkins

If you do end up going to a pumpkin patch, make sure you carve your pumpkin for Halloween. No matter, if you carve a traditional face or a bunch of shapes in your pumpkin, carving pumpkins is a fun fall tradition. Not only is it fun, but it makes great home decorations as well. Once you’re done, if you’re feeling hungry afterwards, you can bake the pumpkin seeds creating a great fall snack.

Baking Cookies

My personal favorite reason out of all of these is this one. Every fall, brands of sugar cookies come out with fun fall cookies to make. They are easy to make and taste delicious in my opinion. I love it when Fall comes so that I can make these yearly. If you’re having a cozy night in, consider this fall making some cookies, having a glass of milk, and watching movies.

Fall Views

Nothing is more beautiful than the leaves changing color during autumn. Red, orange, and yellow surround the trees as the leaves cover the ground creating a beautiful and peaceful sight. Autumn brings an indescribable sight of warm colors, bringing all the coziness of fall together.