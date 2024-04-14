My Summer 2024 Bucket List: If I Won The Lottery Edition.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After writing an article about summer activities to do on a budget, I started to look into some ideas that are a bit more pricey. The majority of the lists I came across included things such as going on a cruise, meeting a celebrity, and traveling via a private jet. And while these ideas all seem like a luxury, they do not particularly sound like they would be fun, at least in my eyes. I am terrified of large bodies of water, have social anxiety, and see no point in owning a private jet. So, I decided to say f*** it, and put together my own rich person bucket list! Just keep in mind that the majority of things listed are not necessarily luxuries, just things that I do not have the money for as a broke college student. (I would also like to note that the last five ideas listed will be completely related to travel.)

#1- Go on a shopping spree!

Many of us grew up watching movies and television shows where it seemed like the characters within them had an unlimited amount of money. They would constantly go shopping and never rewore an outfit. One of the most notable things from my childhood would be when I watched the Disney Channel’s hit television show, “Hannah Montana.” Within the show, the main character, Hannah, has a revolving closet filled to the brim with clothes. And since that moment, I have had a dream to own one. Of course, this is highly unrealistic, especially for a college student. If I was given the money and the opportunity, I would personally spend days filling the closet with clothes I loved.

Some of the main things I would focus on buying would include things on the more expensive end, such as shoes, jeans, bras, and so many flowy dresses. I am someone who constantly rewears outfits, and I would still do this even if I had the money to wear a new outfit every day in the year. I love my clothes more than anything else, and take pride into the time I have spent perfecting my current wardrobe on a budget. On top of the shopping spree, I would also take the time to buy clothes for someone in need. (Such as someone who is homeless, or recently experienced a traumatic incident.

#2- DIne at a 5 star restauraunt.

I love food almost more than anything else in this world. But, at the same time, I am also an extremely picky eater. If an onion even touches my burger, then I will not be eating it. This makes it pretty hard to find restaurants that I can safely eat at without having some sort of anxiety. (Right now, I am obsessed with Chipotle due to how customizable it is.) And although five-star restaurants are generally full of food I would never touch, I would love to just experience fine dining. (Except I would have an order of chicken tenders instead of something like clam chowder or ratatouille.)

If I barely can afford a burrito from Chipotle right now, I definitely cannot afford a meal at a 5-star restaurant. However, that’s kinda the whole point of this. I can not afford any of the things on this list. I do not want to even think about how expensive a basket of chicken tenders and fries would be at a 5-star restaurant in comparison to Applebees or Canes.

#3- Rent out a movie theater.

Youtube constantly had me watching videos where people would do “twenty-four hour” challenges inside various locations. Such as malls, theme parks, and even restaurants. All this did was make me want to do the exact same thing except you know, I was eight years old and that would be considered trespassing. As I got older, I realized that these people were not actually breaking into the locations, and were instead either paying to be there or did it as a sponsorship in a way. Out of all the places I saw these videos created in, I would love to do it inside a movie theater, especially if it is one of the luxury ones that has reclining chairs.

I would love the opportunity to watch a movie series on the big screen. Out of everything, I would probably choose to watch either the Twilight saga, or the Hunger Games franchise. Solely because I did not get the chance to watch either in a movie theater. I desperelt want to know what it feels like to see the major fight scenes in a dark room full of people who have no idea what is going to happen next. This is something I would 100% do with a group of my closest friends, to make memories that would last a lifetime.

#4- Empty out a local dog shelter.

Animals bring me so much joy, and it absolutely shatters my heart knowing that there are so many dogs out there that get tossed around as if they were trash. Every time I see a stray dog wandering the streets, I have to resist picking it up and taking them home with me. Now, if I did not live in a dorm and had the money to tend to hundreds of dogs, I would pick up every single one I see. But of course, no one is that lucky, and if they are, then they are not using their money for the good.

#5- Dance the night away at Coachella.

Sabrina Carpenter.

I could just leave her name there and say nothing more on this topic, however, I will take any chance I can get to talk about Miss Carpenter. The 24-year-old is known not only for her acting on Disney Channel, but also her musical talent. She has recently taken the world by storm with her album titled, “emails i can’t send.” She has become one of this countires biggest popstars almost overnight. I would absolutely love to see her performance at Coachella in person, as her music has changed the chemical makeup of my brain.

#6- spend a week in florence, Italy.

Italy is one of the most beautiful countries in the world, at least in my eyes. It contains the cities of Rome, Florence, Milan, and Venice, all of which are major hotspots for tourists. As most people already know, Italy is known for their pizza, gelato, and wine, making it an amazing place for a foodie like myself to go. (I would also like to note that a book I read in high school titled “Love and Gelato,” is a big reason why I want to explore Italy so bad.

If I had the patience, I would learn Italian so I could just live in Italy full-time, but alas, patience is not one of my strong suits. Regardless of money and my financial situation, I know that I will ultimately find my way to Italy at some point, even if it is just for a weekend getaway. I would love to explore the coastal areas and sit in the colosseum.

#7- Climb the mountains in oregon.

Oregon is known for its scenic views, being off of the Pacific coast. The beaches there are gorgeous all year round, no matter the weather. However, I would go there for a completely different reason; The Newberry volcano. I am an extreme weather nerd, especially when it comes to natural disasters. So when I found out there was a volcano right on the edge of a tourist city in Oregon, I knew I had to see it.

The Newberry volcano is located in Bend, Oregon, and is considered to be an active volcano. However, it has not erupted since 690 AD. Many people love to hike around it and take in the scenic views, while also staying a decent distance away just incase it decides to blow its top off. This is something that is technically free, as you do not have to pay to view the volcano. But, it would be extremely expensive to travel to Oregon and find accommodations.

#8- Camp out in Nashville, Tennessee.

I grew up listening to country music nonstop, falling in love with Luke Bryan’s voice as he sang about things I had no idea about. So, imagine my shock when I found out he has a bar located in Nashville. Nashville is already such a beautiful place to me as it is, but knowing that one of my favorite country artists has a bar there has made me even more inclined to take a trip there. Not only would I be going for the night scene, but also the amazing views that come with Nashville.

Each year thousands of people flock to the city, renting out Cabins and indulging in the food. I would give anything to spend even just a weekend exploring the town with my closest friends. One of the top destinations I would go to (aside from the bars) would be to visit the Nashville Zoo, which is home to well over six thousand animals. The zoo is known for being the 9th largest in our country. I would also love to spend some time hiking and camping in the wilderness, as the wildlife in the area is so unique compared to what we are used to here in Ohio.

#9- Attend a Stanley cup playoff game. (Go panthers!)

I am an avid hockey fan, and I made that very clear in the first article I wrote. I found my love for hockey during my freshman year at BGSU, and ever since I have been on a non-stop kick over it. I went from watching college hockey, to seeking out an NHL team to watch, to screaming at my television during the Stanley Cup playoffs. I have watched a great number of games both in person and through a screen, and let me just say, it is always going to be better in person. The atmosphere of being in an arena filled with people who have the same interests as you just makes the game more enjoyable. And although the tickets are extremely pricey, I would love to spend an evening watching a Stanley Cup game in person.

Now, I am personally a die-hard New Jersey Devils fan, however, I have a gut feeling that they will not be making it to the finals this year. So instead, I will be cheering on the Florida Panthers as they try to make their comeback after losing the Stanley Cup to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023. After doing a quick Google search, I found out that tickets to one of these games can be almost $10,000 depending on where the seat is located. This is absolutely insane to me as tickets to a regular-season game are usually only $80.

#10- Visit every single national park.

As I have stated in other articles I have written, I have an immense amount of love for nature. Animals, plants, and even the weather are all very important to me. And one of my biggest goals in life is to travel to every National Park in the United States, so that I can see the unique beauties each one contains. In total, there are 429 national parks across the country, with only 63 being given the “national park” title in their names. If I had all the time and the money in the world, I would love to indulge myself on a months-long roadtrip across the country.

One of the top National parks I would like to visit would be Glacier National Park which is located in Montana. This park is well over 1,000 miles in size and brought in almost three million visitors in 2022. As its name suggests, it is known for its beautiful glacier formations. However, it is known for more than just that. There are a number of waterfalls, hiking trails, and alpine meadows for you to explore. The park is also home to various species of animals, such as grizzly bears, mountain lions, and moose. If I could, I would live within national parks, as I feel their beauty alone could make me feel at peace.