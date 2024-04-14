My Summer 2024 Bucket List For Northeast Ohio!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter.

The 2023-2024 school year was a memorable year for everyone. Whether you are a senior graduating college to pave your own path in life, or you are just getting started. Many students at college campuses across the globe have completed hundreds of assignments, shed a lot of tears, juggled working with school, and had countless restless nights. With summer break approaching on the horizon, many students are looking into what they will spend their summer doing. If you were to google, “Fun activities to do this summer,” the majority of the results require you to have a decent amount of money, which a struggling college student typically does not have. So, I decided to put together a list of activities and places I would like to visit this summer, while also summer courses and holding a part-time job.

Before I dive into my list, I would like to note that this may be slightly biased, as they are all activities that pertain to my own interests. On top of that, I would also like to mention that outside of the school year, I live in North Eastern Ohio, so I do have to be creative when it comes to planning days out. These activities may not be suitable for everyone depending on where you live and your interests.

#1- raceways.

We all grew up during Disney’s primetime, which means we have at least seen or heard about its popular movie franchise, “Cars.” And I don’t know about you, but seeing that movie as a young child convinced that being a race car driver was the only way I would be happy in life. Of course, it has been eighteen years since the first movie made its debut, and I now have an extremely different idea of happiness. However, that has not stopped me from being drawn to the racetracks. Something about spending warm summer nights listening to the engines of cars racing around a track just brings a smile to my face. And nine times out of ten, you are going to witness something insanely out of pocket. For example, the first time I went to a racetrack, I was twelve years old. There was a water truck spraying down the track, making sure it was safe for the cars. And ironically, the water truck caught on fire. I can still remember how mad I was when everyone had been evacuated out of the stands so they could safely put out the fire.

Depending on what racetrack you go to, you can either get in for free, or you may have to pay a small price for a ticket. Personally, growing up in Northeastern Ohio, I have always gone to Raceway 7, which is located in Conneaut, Ohio. Admission into the stands is thirteen dollars, regardless of your age. And if you are feeling like treating yourself, it is thirty dollars to get into the pit. Races are scheduled every single Friday between the months of May and August, with the races starting at 7:30 pm. Once a month, the raceway provides a free fireworks show at the end of the night, making it a perfect place to go if you want to make some lifelong memories.

#2- Attend a concert.

Now, this idea may seem as though it is a bit pricey, and although it can be, you can also see concerts on a budget. Northeastern Ohio has various stadiums and venues, which are often fully booked out during the summer. Personally, I have yet to attend a concert, however, this summer it is my goal to see Luke Bryan at the Blossom Music Center, which is located in Cuyahoga Falls. This is one of the most popular venues in Northeast Ohio, especially during the summer. It is a completely outdoor venue, and you can not beat the prices here! For example, a ticket to the Luke Bryan concert in July starts at $65 and only goes up to $300. (And if it helps, the most expensive tickets are for a VIP Package, which is not 100% necessary to enjoy a concert.)

The Blossom Music Center often has a wide variety of genres as well! Aside from Luke Bryan, 21 Savage, Noah Kahan, Hozier, and Niall Horan are just a few of the artists who will be performing there this summer. There is an artist for everyone, regardless of what type of music you enjoy. Tickets to a concert here would also make a great graduation present for your loved ones!

(I would also like to note that after writing this article, I found out that Kids Bop will be performing at the music center in August. So if that’s what you’re into, then there you go!)

#3- The Sandbar.

When I was younger, I remember constantly begging my parents to buy a pool so that I could swim whenever I wanted. I would get so upset when they would tell me no and act like they had just shattered my world into two pieces. However, looking back now, I realize that pools are extremely expensive to not only buy in the first place, but the maintenance for them is as well. Every summer I found myself playing with cheap water guns from Dollar Tree, that would end up breaking after two uses. I was extremely drawn to the water as a child, especially on hot summer days. So when my aunt, who is only thirteen years older than me, began bringing me to the Sandbar, I was overjoyed.

There are numerous sandbars located across the world, but I personally love the one located in Conneaut, Ohio. It is a large patch of Lake Erie that is extremely shallow. This is perfect for small children, and if you are like me and do not know how to swim, then it is perfect for you as well! It is very calm and relaxing, with little to no waves. One of my favorite things to do at the sandbar, other than swim, is scavenge the beach for beach class. As of the summer of 2023, it only costs $5 dollars per car to get into the sandbar, which is awesome compared to the $20 it cost pre-covid.

#4- Covered Bridge tour.

This one is more aimed towards history and architecture nerds, but it can still be a fun activity for anyone! Northeastern Ohio is filled with countless covered bridges, being one of our biggest tourist attractions all year long. You will begin your tour in Geneva, Ohio, as you travel across Ashtabula County to admire 13 covered bridges in their beauty. This tour includes both the shortest and the longest covered bridge in the United States! The trip usually lasts about four hours, giving you time to take pictures at each stop. One of the more popular bridges on this trip would be the Smolen Gulf Bridge, which is the longest covered bridge in the country at a mere 613ft. It stands above the Ashtabula River, and it is a tourist hotspot.

This activity will cost about $50 to do with a tour guide. However, this is also something you can do completely on your own with the company of your friends, as long as you have a navigation system. My personal favorite would have to be the Harpersfield Bridge, which is the second longest in Ohio. This bridge is actually one of my favorites because the river it resides above, Grand River, actually often overflows to the point of covering the bridge in water. It may be scary to drive across a flooded bridge, but it is pretty neat to look at from afar.

#5- Go for a hike.

Unless you find yourself living in the middle of a metropolitan city such as New York City, then you will find yourself surrounded by nature. Our planet is a beautiful place, with various unique landscapes for you to explore. Our large oceans, vast deserts, and deep forests are just a few of Earth’s beauties. Each summer, thousands of tourists flock to Ohio for our various campgrounds and hiking schedules. Most of them are free to visit, while others have a small fee.

I would like to make note of two of my favorite places to hike in Northeastern Ohio. To start with, one of the most popular hiking locations in the state would be Hocking Hills State Park which is located in Hocking Hills. This park is primarily known for the beautiful waterfalls that are spread across the landscape. It is completely free to get into the state park unless you decide to stay around for a bit and camp. My personal favorite to explore would be Nelsons Ledges Quarry Park, which is located in Garretsville, Ohio. This park is known for its amazing rock formations, as well as the various events that are hosted throughout the summer months. This is another park that is completely free to visit and a bonus: Your beloved dogs can join you here!

#6- The County Fair.

I know I mentioned this already, and I will undoubtedly mention this again, but I grew up in the middle of nowhere. So when it was time for the county fair to come into town, excitement rushed through my blood and veins. The fair meant that we would have much more to do than sit around for a mere five days. The fairgrounds would fill up with various vendors, selling hot dogs, cotton candy, and fair fries. The infamous fair rides would also appear. Looking back now, they were very clearly not safe, especially for small children. But at the time, I did not care, I rode that beat-up dragon roller coaster repetitively, never getting bored of it.

Aside from the rides though, the barns would fill up with animals that were being shown and auctioned off. I would drag my caregivers straight to the horse barns, and go through and pet every single one, no matter how long it took. And after that, I would visit the cows and the sheep, ultimately smelling like a barnyard. But the younger version of me loved it so much, that it truly did not matter at the time.

#7- Visit a zoo.

I grew up surrounded by all sorts of animals and was taught to have a certain level of respect for them. Of course, I had your typical household pets such as dogs and cats, but I have also owned fish, Guinea pigs, and more recently, a tortoise. Outside of this though, I would often spend my summers sitting on the edge of my pond, catching frogs and tadpoles, naming each one before I released them back into the water. Having two younger sisters, I would also love terrorizing them with garden snakes I would often catch. And to this day, I still have an immense amount of love for all animals. To fulfill my need to learn everything about animals, I often spend time visiting my local zoos.

I try to go to zoos that are AZA accredited, which essentially means that they are meeting the standards for exotic animal care. Within Ohio, The Cleveland, Cincinnati, Toledo, and Columbus zoos are all accredited. Each zoo has its perks depending on what you are looking for. If you want something smaller, then the Toledo Zoo is the place to be. However, if you would like a zoo where you can spend all day at exploring exhibits, then maybe you should try out the Columbus Zoo. My personal favorite is the Cleveland Zoo, solely due to its location. Admission to the zoo runs you up to about twenty dollars, which is not bad when considering what you are about to experience! (For example, in the summer of 2023, I was able to experience feeding a baby giraffe! How cool is that?)

#8- Celebrate the fourth of July.

Growing up in the middle of nowhere, you can only imagine how many times I listened to middle-aged men rant on and on about loving our country and taking pride in that. Every July, my town and the ones surrounding us would host festivals and events related to the Fourth of July. Our beaches would be overcrowded with people tanning, whilst a few feet away festivals with games, bounce houses, and cotton candy were being put on. Everything always led up to the big event: The Firework Show. (‘Firework’ by Katy Perry starts playing in the distance.) Regardless of where you live, you are almost guaranteed to find some form of a Fourth of July event going on in your vicinity.

If you are like myself, and would rather avoid the crowds, you can also legally celebrate at home. My family would typically have get-togethers that involved barbecue foods, water gun fights, and riding four-wheelers. And just like the city-planned events, we would end the nights off with a fireworks show. As a young child, and even now, I have always been fascinated by fireworks. Despite the loud, echoing booms they exert, they are still extremely beautiful, especially when you are watching them in person.

#9- Head to a theme park.

This one may be a little bit more on the pricey side, but there are ways to get your money’s worth! Almost everyone loves spending the day riding roller coasters and getting a tan. (Unless you are like me and end up with sun poisoning.) Although Northeastern Ohio does not have any native theme parks, there are still a few within driving distance. If you are willing to make the trip, you could head to Erie, Pennsylvania, to visit Waldameer Park and Waterworld. This park is perfect for everyone, regardless of age. They have an array of water slides, roller coasters, and other classic rides. On top of that, the food here is also extremely delicious as well as on the cheap side. A ticket to Waldameer is roughly $48 if you would like access to both the theme park and Water World. However, the park offers various discounts throughout the year, making it budget-friendly.

The second theme park I would like to note is a bit farther of a drive, but if you are an adrenaline junkie it would be worth it. Cedar Point is located in Sandusky, Ohio, where it originally opened in 1870. The park is home to 16 rollercoasters and includes the world’s second-tallest coaster, Top Thrill 2. A ticket to Cedar Point is roughly $50, but just like Waldameer, they often have various deals up for grabs.

#10- pick up a new hobby.

Finally, a great way you entertain yourself this summer would be learning a new hobby! I can not give you an exact price range for this, as it varies depending on the hobby you choose. However as an example, in the summer of 2022, I decided to pick up acrylic painting. Using supplies from Walmart, I spent about 50 cents per paint bottle, and about $10 on a two-pack of canvases. Of course, these prices will vary in regards to the store you purchase them from. There are so many hobbies out there to indulge yourself in, and some of them you can even make money off of. Crocheting, gardening, drawing, and photography are just a few examples of things you can pick up.

I hope this list helps all of my fellow small-town people make their summer memorable in at least some way. Have a good summer!