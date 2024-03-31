The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter.

I have a twin sister, and it is a huge part of who I am. We are identical, but we don’t really look much alike in my opinion since we have gotten older. A lot of people always ask us how people tell us apart and there are a few key differences that people say they use to tell us apart. Some being that we have different glasses, my hair is a bit lighter as I have previously gotten highlights in them, we have different personalities but you probably wouldn’t be able to tell by looking at us.

A lot of people ask me if I would ever not want to be a twin. My honest answer would be no. I don’t know life without being a twin and I don’t think that I would want to know what it would be like. We are so close and have a bond like no other, and I think that if we weren’t twins that we probably wouldn’t be as close.

Growing up we always did everything together from playing soccer to playing dress up and so much more. We have such a unique bond and that is something that no one can take away from us.

Despite our strong bond there are a lot of misconceptions about being a twin. Some that I have experienced have been that we always have to do everything together, we have the same friend group, we have the same interests and personalities, etc.

Although we spend a lot of time together and do a lot of things together we also like to be on our own and do different things than one another. This goes along with having the same friend group. We do share some friends but we also have friends of our own that we do not “share”. I think one of the hardest parts about being a twin is always feeling like you have to include your twin or always feeling like you are being compared to. I love spending time with her and doing things together, but sometimes it is nice to do my own thing and have my own things. I definitely think that we are both very competitive but I don’t think that we always have to be compared or have the feeling that we are competing against each other.

Ever since we were in elementary school we were always in the same classes. This is something that we didn’t necessarily like but once we were “separated” in middle school for certain classes it felt strange. It felt like part of me was missing. We don’t go to the same college which has also been a huge adjustment for both of us. I still call her all the time and vice versa. We have such an inseparable bond even with the distance between us.

Although we are so close that doesn’t mean we don’t ever fight or argue. It hasn’t been as bad in my opinion since we have gotten older but that doesn’t mean that we don’t have our moments here and there.

One thing that we like to bond over is Taylor Swift. We went to the Eras Tour over the summer, and it was one of the best nights ever. I was so lucky to go with her and it will be something that we will never forget.

She is someone who I will always look up to no matter what. She is such an inspiration, and I am so lucky to have such an amazing sister and such a close bond. We have a lot of the same interests which makes it very easy to bond over.