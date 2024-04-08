The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter.

What is a dream? What do our dreams mean? Do we have any control over our dreams? The idea of dreaming has always been an exciting or interesting conversation for me to open up. Recently, I have been experiencing bad dreams, or what we might consider to be a nightmare. These nightmare-like dreams have been reoccurring so often, that I began writing them down as soon as I would wake up.

Appearing to have little control over my dreams, I have become frustrated and confused. I consider myself to be a mostly happy and positive person, so I don’t understand the frightening dreams I keep having. This reoccurrence has inspired me to do further research into the topic of dreaming, as I am in desperate need of answers.

THE basics

According to Merriam-Webster, a dream is a series of thoughts, images, and sensations that occur in a person’s mind while sleeping. This is a pretty straightforward description and does not give enough information on the function or reasoning behind a dream.

It wasn’t until the 13th century that we got the word dream. Dreaming occurs when we are in REM (rapid eye movement) sleep, which can be described as an active brain in a paralyzed body. According to Dr. Howard E. Lewine of Harvard Health, a dream is the brain’s attempt to make sense or to create a cohesive story out of randomly generated memories. This explanation caught my attention, as I do not fully agree that our dreams pull only from our memories.

A DEEPER LOOK

It’s thought that certain dream “themes” may be indicative of stress or preoccupation with a particular person or event. Most experts agree that dreams do not necessarily “mean” anything or indicate the individual’s true nature. This is a relief for me to hear, as many of my dreams include violence, fear and panic.

“Dreams are the time in our life when we’re creating new neural connections and processing the experiences we’ve had in our waking life.” Jesse Lyon, Hypnotherapist and Dream Interpreter

What our dreams tell us and whether they reveal true feelings depends on various factors. In this article, I will discuss some of the most common dreams and what interpretations have been made about them.

FALLING, falling, failing

Studies show that falling dreams are a sign that something in your life isn’t going well. This could be a signal to rethink a choice, for example, considering a new direction in some area of your life. Dreaming of falling is very common and is a symbol of fear in real life. Examples of this could be the fear of failing at work or in your love life.

nude in public

Surprisingly, dreaming about being naked in public is hardly unusual. These dreams might indicate that you feel like a phony, or that you’re afraid of revealing your imperfections. I always considered these types of dreams to be stress dreams, or a time in my life when I was overthinking.

the never ending chase

This has been the most frequent dream theme recently. During these dreams, I’m always in a house that I do not recognize, and I’m being chased by an unknown man or woman. These dreams terrify me, and I often wake up abruptly and scared. I never know the layout of the house I’m being chased in, so this adds another layer of stress or anxiety. I can’t begin to explain how real these dreams feel, as I am relieved whenever I do wake up.

Dream interpreters suggest that such dreams mean that you are trying to avoid something in your daily life. Being chased might indicate a desire to escape from your own fears or desires.

death and dying

I have dreamt of myself getting killed before. Popular dream interpretations suggest that these dreams reflect anxiety about change or a fear of the unknown. Similarly, dreaming about the death of a loved one can reflect a similar fear of change.

“Like death, change can be scary because—also like death—we do not know what is ‘on the other side’ of the change, which is why the dreaming mind equates change with death.” Lauri Loewenberg, Author and Dream Expert

control

Techniques to control, or influence, our dreams have been shown to work in sleep experiments. We can strategize to dream about certain subjects or to even end a reoccurring nightmare. If you’re looking to problem-solve in a dream, you should first think of the problem(s) before bed. For example, if it’s a personal problem, it might be a person you have a conflict with. Imagine this subject, person, event or problem before bed and write down possible outcomes. When you can visualize and recognize your options, you may just have better control over your dreams.

Don’t jump out of your bed when you wake up, as almost half of your dream content is lost if you get distracted. Lie there, and don’t do anything else. If you can’t recall a dream immediately, see if there is a particular emotion you’re feeling. If you can remember and face your dream, it will be easier to analyze and break down.

in summary…

The idea of dreams is a fascinating one that I am interested in studying more about. When I hear of people having semi-normal dreams, I can’t help but think I’m doing something wrong. I hope this article helped you reminisce on some of your reoccurring dreams, and that you learned something new about dream themes and interpretations.

Sources:

Dreams: Ask Health Professionals (msn.com)

Dream Definition & Meaning – Merriam-Webster

What Do Dreams Mean? 9 Common Dream Interpretations (verywellmind.com)

How Can You Control Your Dreams? | Scientific American