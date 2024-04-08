My Farewell to University Dance Alliance (UDA) and Looking to the Future

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter.

For more years of my life than not, I have been a dancer. Dance has provided an outlet to make friends and express my emotions. My experience in dance has helped me meet my best friends in grade school and my current college roommates and close friends.

A brief overview of how University Dance Alliance (UDA) works; This organization hosts auditions each semester for their student-choreographed pieces. Auditionees are then sent email invitations for said dances. If they accept, they’ll attend weekly rehearsals in preparation for the end-of-semester showcase usually held at Bowling Green High School.

When I started dancing with UDA, I had just transferred to BGSU. I was looking for a way to connect with other students, and so I decided to send an audition video to UDA. I drilled the dances in the Kreischer Dorm study room and was invited to a few dances. Looking back, it was the best decision I made as it connected me to my current friend group and has continued my love for dance.

Choreographing

Choreographing was a gift that UDA gave me. When I was younger I would create dances with friends in my basement, but I spent most of my dance career learning from a teacher and following their vision. It was refreshing to be given the platform to make my ideas come to life. Here are a list of dances I have choreographed with the videos linked.

Fall Showcase 2022

Satellite by Harry Styles

Spring Showcase 2023

Dog Days are Over by Florence and the Machine

Fall Showcase 2023

Dance the Night by Dua Lipa

Spring Showcase 2024

Not My Fault by Renee Rapp (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

Spring Showcase 2024

Feather by Sabrina Carpenter

This was my first solo since middle school!! I wanted something fun and flirty to leave on a high note.

Choreographing a bigger group piece!

During my time in the organization, I also choreographed with my friends Izzy Bangert and Abi Figurski. We created three diverse Musical Theatre dances. It was a challenge to teach a bigger group of dancers, but it was rewarding to get to know more people in the organization.

Spring Showcase 2022

Son of Man from Tarzan

Fall Showcase 2023

Greatest Show Medley from The Greatest Showman

Spring Showcase 2024

Teen Beach Movie Medley (Crusin for a Bruisin, Fallin for Ya, Surf Crazy) from Teen Beach Movie

Post Grad dance journey

Exercise and friendship are the two things that make dance special!! One of my post-grad goals is figuring out how dance will factor into my life. Workout classes seem like a great alternative; providing exercise and socializing. I bet a friend or two will join me and we can make time for it and each other maintaining the connection dance has created.