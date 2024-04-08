The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter.

Here is a random collection of things I have been obsessing over! Click on the links to see each item for yourself.

If you know, you know. These super cute and super stylish sunnies have been on my mind for a looooong time now. I absolutely love the orange tortoise shell pattern paired with the orange lenses. Chef’s kiss AND they’re orange, I mean come on. These would be super cute for a fun little BG photoshoot or event, change my mind.

Everybody knows her, and everybody loves her. This particular shoe has been haunting me for weeks. I adore the cheetah print pattern with the blue accents. This is the quintessential spring/summer shoe in my opinion. These would be perfect with a cute pair of low rise baggy jeans, a vibrant vest, and a long sleeve tee for spring! Someone buy these so I don’t have to, I’m begging.

How cute is this little dainty ring! You have the combo of the bow trend AND the shade of pink that is all the rage at the moment! I am obsessed with how simple yet adorable this lil ring is. Add it to your current stack or wear it by itself to spice up your springtime look!

If you are chronically on TikTok like myself, then there is no doubt you have seen the infamous Morgan Matchbox Wallet from Kate Spade. Every single time I look at it, it is sold out. I cannot describe how badly I need this wallet. I am so in love with the designs on the matchbooks and the overall vibe of it! Perfect for a night out on the town with your girlfriends!

These leopard print jeans are so absolutely stunning, I need them ASAP. These also had a huge moment on TikTok and have since captured my heart. These are the perfect transition piece for Winter into Spring! I will 1000% be purchasing when they come back into stock!

This cute little leather jacket is the PERFECT staple to any Spring wardrobe. I have been on a leather jacket kick lately and I am obsessed with this ivory and blue striped jacket! Perfect for those days when it’s on the chillier side. Someone snag this jacket and report back ASAP!